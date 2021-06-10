Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
2 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Fremantle
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.: ESPN2 — East Carolina at Vanderbilt, Super Regional, Game 1; 3 p.m.: ESPNU — Stanford at Texas Tech, Super Regional, Game 1; 6 p.m.: ESPNU — NC State at Arkansas, Super Regional, Game 1; 9 p.m.: ESPNU — Mississippi at Arizona, Super Regional, Game 1
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
8 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 3
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Scandinavian Masters, Second Round; 12 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, First Round; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship, Second Round; 6 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Second Round
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.: SHO — Bellator 260: Douglas Lima vs. Yaroslav Amosov (Welterweights)
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLBN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs; 7 p.m.: FSIN -- Colorado at Cincinnati, MLBN — San Diego at NY Mets OR San Francisco at Washington
NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.: ESPN — Philadelphia at Atlanta, Game 3; 10 p.m.: ESPN — Phoenix at Denver, Game 3
RODEO
10 p.m.: CBSSN — PBR: The Las Vegas Invitational, Round 1
RUGBY
5:30 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Canberra
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:30 p.m.: ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Turkey vs. Italy, Group A
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: FS1 — North Division: Linemen vs. Alphas; 10 p.m.: FS1 — North Division: Aviators vs. Conquerors
TENNIS
8:45 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP: The French Open, Semifinals; 11 a.m.: NBC, NBCSN — ATP: The French Open, Semifinals; 5 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — Girls' & Boys' Singles Championships; 6 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — Girls' & Boys' Singles Championships
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: CBSSN — Seattle at Atlanta
