Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
6:30 p.m.: FS1 — DePaul at St. John's; 7 p.m.: BTN — Nebraska at Michigan St., CBSSN — VCU at Dayton, ESPN2 — Alabama at Florida, ESPNEWS — Furman at UNC-Greensboro, ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Louisville, SECN — Mississippi at Tennessee; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Syracuse at Miami; 8:30 p.m.: FS1 — Creighton at Villanova; 9 p.m.: BTN — Penn St. at Northwestern, CBSSN — Missouri St. at Bradley, ESPN2 — North Carolina at Notre Dame, ESPNU — Texas Tech at Iowa St.
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.: ESPN — Golden State at Dallas; 10:05 p.m.: ESPN — Utah at Denver
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.: TNT — St. Louis at Pittsburgh
SPEED SKATING
6 p.m.: USA — U.S. Olympic Trials: Women's 3000m and Men's 5000m, Nashville, Tenn.
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds; 6 p.m.: TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA Early Rounds; Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Thursday): TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.