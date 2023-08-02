Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday): FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Western

AUTO RACING

9 p.m.: ESPN — SRX: Racing Series, Grand Rapids, Mich.

CFL FOOTBALL

8:30 p.m.: CBSSN — B.C. at Winnipeg

GOLF

9 a.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, First Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland; 2 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, First Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.; 6 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, First Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LACROSSE (WOMEN)

5 p.m.: ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md.; 7:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Moreno vs. Team Bosco, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

MLB BASEBALL

12 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Miami OR Chicago White Sox at Texas (2 p.m.); 3 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Toronto OR Chicago White Sox at Texas (2 p.m.); 7 p.m.: FOX — Regional Coverage: Houston at NY Yankees OR Pittsburgh at Milwaukee; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Oakland at LA Dodgers OR Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs (8 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.: NBC — Hall of Fame Game (Preseason): NY Jets vs. Cleveland, Canton, Ohio

RUGBY (MEN)

5:30 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: Manly-Warringah at Sydney

SOCCER (WOMEN)

6 a.m.: FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: South Korea vs. Germany, Group H, Brisbane, Australia; FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Morocco vs. Colombia, Group H, Perth, Australia

TBT BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN — TBT Tournament: TBD, Championship, Philadelphia

TENNIS

5 a.m.: TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Quarterfinals, Prague-WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Quarterfinals, Prague-WTA Early Rounds; 12 p.m.: TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA Early Rounds; 11 p.m.: TENNIS — Los Cabos-ATP Quarterfinals; 5 a.m. (Friday): TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals, Prague-WTA Quarterfinals; 6 a.m. (Friday): TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals, Prague-WTA Quarterfinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

10 p.m.: PRIME VIDEO — Atlanta at Phoenix

