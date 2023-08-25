Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.: FS2 — AFL: Western at Geelong; 1 a.m. (Sunday): FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Sydney; 4 a.m. (Sunday): FS2 — AFL — Greater Western Sydney at Carlton
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands; 8:55 a.m.: ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands; 7:30 p.m.: NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
12 p.m.: CBS — BIG3 Celebrity Game: Team Webull vs. Team Price.com, Atlanta (Taped); 1 p.m.: CBS — Playoffs: Enemies vs. Triplets, Championship, London
BOXING
10:30 p.m.: ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Jared Anderson vs. Andriy Rudenko (Heavyweights), Tulsa, Okla.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.: NBC — Navy vs. Notre Dame, Dublin; 3:30 p.m.: ESPN — North Alabama vs. Mercer, Montgomery, Ala.; 5:30 p.m.: CBSSN — UTEP at Jacksonville St.; 7 p.m.: ESPN — UMass at New Mexico St., FS1 — Ohio at San Diego St.; 7:30 p.m.: ABC — SC State vs. Jackson St., Atlanta, SECN — Hawaii at Vanderbilt; 8 p.m.: PAC-12N — San Jose St. at Southern Cal; 9 p.m.: CBSSN — FIU at Louisiana Tech
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
3:30 p.m.: BTN — Creighton at Purdue; 5:30 p.m.: BTN — Big 12/Big Ten Challenge: Wisconsin vs. TCU, Minneapolis; 8 p.m.: BTN — Big 12/Big Ten Challenge: Baylor at Minnesota
FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN)
8:30 a.m.: ESPN2 — FIBA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. New Zealand, Group C, Manila, Philippines
FISHING
8 a.m.: FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Minn Kota Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River, Clayton, N.Y.; 12 p.m.: CBSSN — SFC: The San Juan International Billfish Tournament - Day 3, Club Nautico de San Juan, Puerto Rico
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta, GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.; 5 p.m.: GOLF — USGA: The U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Third Round, Waverley CC, Portland, Ore.; 7 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPK Canadian Women’s Open, Third Round, Shaughnessy Golf Course, Vancouver, British Columbia; 11 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, Third Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc., Boise, Idaho (Taped); 6 a.m. (Sunday): GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic
GYMNASTICS
10:30 a.m.: CNBC — USGA: U.S. Championships, Men’s Events - Day 1, San Jose, Calif. (Taped); 4:30 p.m.: CNBC — USGA: U.S. Championships, Women’s Events - Day 1, San Jose, Calif. (Taped); 7 p.m.: CNBC — USGA: U.S. Championships, Men’s Events - Day 2, San Jose, Calif.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: ESPN — St. Frances (Md.) vs. Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.), Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; 4 p.m.: ESPN2 — St. John Bosco (Calif.) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — St. Joseph Prep (Pa.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.), Ocean City, N.J.; 10 p.m.: ESPN2 — Mater Dei Catholic (Calif.) at Carlsbad (Calif.)
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.: FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; 1:30 p.m.: FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; 3 p.m.: FOX — Saratoga Live: The Travers Stakes, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; 6:30 p.m.: FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.: ABC — Little League World Series: Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei vs. Willemstad, Curaçao, International Bracket - Championship, Williamsport, Pa.; 3:30 p.m.: ABC — Little League World Series: Needville, Texas vs. El Segundo, Calif., United States Bracket - Championship, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.: MLBN — Cleveland at Toronto; 4 p.m.: FS1 — Atlanta at San Francisco; 7 p.m.: FOX — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Cincinnati at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: NFLN — Preseason: Cleveland at Kansas City; 6 p.m.: NFLN — Preseason: NY Jets at NY Giants; 9 p.m.: NFLN — Preseason: LA Chargers at Denver
RUGBY (WOMEN)
10 p.m.: FS2 — NRL: Canberra at Brisbane
SOCCER (MEN)
7:30 a.m.: CBSSN — SPFL Premiership: Rangers at Ross County, USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Bournemouth; 10 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Fulham at Arsenal; 12:30 p.m.: NBC — Premier League: West Ham United at Brighton & Hove Albion; 2:45 p.m.: CBSSN — Serie A: AS Roma at Hellas Verona; 3 p.m.: FS2 — CPL: Valour FC at HFX Wanderers FC; 11 p.m.: FS1 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Santos Laguna
TENNIS
1 p.m.: TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA Singles Final; 5 p.m.: TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP Singles Final
TRACK AND FIELD
1:30 p.m.: CNBC — World Championships: Day 8, Budapest, Hungary; 1 a.m. (Sunday): CNBC — World Championships: Men’s Marathon, Budapest, Hungary
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: NBATV — Las Vegas at Washington
Sunday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.: FS2 — AFL — Greater Western Sydney at Carlton
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.: ESPN — Formula 1: The Heineken Dutch Netherlands Grand Prix, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands; 11:30 a.m.: FS2 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.; 1 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Sprecher 150, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.; 2 p.m.: USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va.; 3:30 p.m.: NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.; 4 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Clean Harbors 175, Playoffs - Round of 10, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.; 2 a.m. (Monday): CNBC — Pro Motocross Championship: The Ironman National, Crawfordsville, Ind. (Taped)
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: CBSSN — Ottawa at Edmonton
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
7 p.m.: BTN — UNC-Greensboro at Maryland
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)
12 p.m.: ACCN — Wisconsin at Duke; 2 p.m.: ACCN — Arkansas at Notre Dame
CYCLING
8 a.m.: CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 1, 9 miles, Barcelona, Spain (Taped); 10 a.m.: CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 2, 113 miles, Mataró to Barcelona, Spain
FISHING
8 a.m.: FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Minn Kota Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River, Clayton, N.Y.
GOLF
6 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic; 12 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta; 1:30 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta, GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.; 4 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, Final Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc., Boise, Idaho; 7 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPK Canadian Women’s Open, Final Round, Shaughnessy Golf Course, Vancouver, British Columbia; 10 p.m.: GOLF — USGA: The U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Final Round, Waverley CC, Portland, Ore. (Taped)
GYMNASTICS
12 p.m.: NBC — USGA: U.S. Championships, Men’s Events - Day 2, Tampa, Fla. (Taped); 7 p.m.: NBC — USGA: U.S. Championships, Women’s Events - Day 2, Tampa, Fla.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: ESPN — Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) at St. Edward (Ohio)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m.: ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Williamsport, Pa.; 3 p.m.: ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, Championship, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
12:05 p.m.: PEACOCK — LA Angels at NY Mets; 1:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Boston OR NY Yankees at Tampa Bay; 4:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Arizona OR Kansas City at Seattle (Joined in Progress); 7 p.m.: ESPN — Atlanta at San Francisco, ESPN2 — Atlanta at San Francisco (KayRod Cast)
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: FOX — Preseason: Houston at New Orleans
RODEO
12 p.m.: CBS — PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Austin, Texas (Taped); 3 p.m.: CBSSN — PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Austin, Texas
SOCCER (MEN)
9 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Sheffield United; 11:30 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United; 4:30 p.m.: FOX — MLS: Minnesota United at Seattle
SOFTBALL
3:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Denham vs. Team Flippen, Rosemont, Ill.
TRACK AND FIELD
12 p.m.: CNBC — World Championships: Men’s Marathon, Budapest, Hungary (Taped); 1 p.m.: NBC — World Championships: Final Day, Budapest, Hungary; 2:30 p.m.: CNBC — World Championships: Final Day, Budapest, Hungary
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: CBSSN — Los Angeles at Connecticut; 4 p.m.: NBATV — Atlanta at Indiana; 6 p.m.: NBATV — Dallas at Phoenix