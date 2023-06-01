Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.: FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Melbourne; 5 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Western
AUTO RACING
7:25 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain; 10:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain; 6 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.; 7:30 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H.; 6:25 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain
CHL HOCKEY
10 p.m.: NHLN — Memorial Cup: TBD vs. Seattle, Semifinal, Kamloops, British Columbia
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Texas Tech vs. UConn, Regional, Gainesville, Fla., SECN — NCAA Tournament: Ball St. at Kentucky, Regional; 1 p.m.: ACCN — NCAA Tournament: NC St. vs. Campbell, Regional, Columbia, S.C.; 3 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Tulane at LSU, Regional; 7 p.m.: ACCN — NCAA Tournament: North Carolina vs. Iowa, Regional, Terre Haute, Ind., ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma vs. East Carolina, Regional, Charlottesville, Va., ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Charlotte vs. Tennessee, Regional, Clemson, S.C.; 8 p.m.: SECN — NCAA Tournament: E. Illinois at Vanderbilt, Regional; 10 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Cal St.-Fullerton vs. Texas A&M, Regional, Stanford, Calif., ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Arizona vs. TCU, Regional, Fayetteville, Ark.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 5, Oklahoma City, Okla.; 9:30 p.m.: ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 6, Oklahoma City, Okla.
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Porsche European Open, Second Round, Green Eagle Golf Courses - Porsche Nord Course, Winsen, Germany; 11 a.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mizuho Americas Open, Second Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.; 2 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Second Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio; 7 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, First Round, Wakonda Golf Course, Des Moines, Iowa (Taped)
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
5:10 p.m.: APPLETV+ — Milwaukee at Cincinnati; 8:10 p.m.: APPLETV+ — Cleveland at Minnesota; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at LA Dodgers OR Baltimore at San Francisco
RUGBY (MEN)
1 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — NRL: Redcliffe at New Zealand
SOCCER (WOMEN)
5:55 p.m.: FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: U.S. vs. Costa Rica, Semifinal, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris; 5 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris; 6 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: ION — Las Vegas at Atlanta; 10 p.m.: ION — Los Angeles at Phoenix