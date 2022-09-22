Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN)
12:25 a.m. (Saturday): FS1 — AFL Premiership: Sydney at Geelong, The Grand Final
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN)
9 p.m.: FS1 — AFL Premiership: Brisbane at Richmond
AUTO RACING
7 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)
BOXING
10 p.m.: ESPN — WBO Top Rank Main Card: Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceicao (Super-Featherweights), Newark, N.J.
CFL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Hamilton at Montreal
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
4 p.m.: BTN — Iowa at Northwestern; 6 p.m.: ACCN — Boston College at Duke
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN — Virginia at Syracuse; 8 p.m.: FS1 — Nevada at Air Force; 9 p.m.: CBSSN — Boise St. at UTEP
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
8 p.m.: ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)
5 p.m.: PAC-12N — Stanford at Southern Cal; 11 p.m.: PAC-12N — California at UCLA
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
6 p.m.: BTN — Michigan at Rutgers; 8 p.m.: BTN — Minnesota at Purdue; 9 p.m.: PAC-12N — California at Oregon St.
FIBA BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
12:30 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2 — World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. China, Group A, Sydney
GOLF
4 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open de France, First Round, National - Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped); 11:30 a.m.: GOLF — 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International, Day 2, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.; 8 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, First Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark. (Taped); 10 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, First Round, Pebble Beach Golf Link, Pebble Beach, Calif. (Taped); 3 a.m. (Saturday): GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open de France, Second Round, National - Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.: ESPNU — IMG Academy (Fla.) at Central (Ala.)
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.: SHO — Bellator 285: Benson Henderson vs. Peter Queally (Light-Heavyweights), Dublin
MLB BASEBALL
6:40 p.m.: BALLY -- Milwaukee at Cincinnati; 7 p.m.: APPLETV — Boston at NY Yankees, MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Tampa Bay OR Houston at Baltimore; 10:10 p.m.: APPLETV — St. Louis at LA Dodgers
RUGBY (MEN)
5:45 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at North Queensland, Preliminary Final; 5:45 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Penrith, Preliminary Final
SOCCER (MEN)
8 a.m.: ESPN2 — International Friendly: Japan vs. U.S., Düsseldorf, Germany; 11:50 a.m.: FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Georgia vs. North Macedonia, Group L, Tbilisi, Georgia; 2:30 p.m.: FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Germany vs. Hungary, Group C, Leipzig, Germany
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — San Diego-ATP Early Rounds; Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Quarterfinals; 8 a.m.: TENNIS — Laver Cup: Europe vs. World; 12 p.m.: TENNIS — Metz-ATP Quarterfinals; 2 p.m.: TENNIS — Laver Cup: Europe vs. World; 6 p.m.: TENNIS — Metz-ATP Quarterfinals; 8:30 p.m.: TENNIS — San Diego-ATP Quarterfinals; Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Semifinals