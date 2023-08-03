Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.: FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Western; 12 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL: Western at Adelaide; 5 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Geelong
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.; 6 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Henry Ford Health 200, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
BOXING
9 p.m.: SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Bethlehem, Penn.
FISHING
1 p.m.: CBSSN — SFC: The Texas International Fishing Tournament - Day 1, South Padre Island, Texas
GOLF
9 a.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, Second Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland; 2 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Second Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.; 6 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Second Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.: ESPN — PFL Playoffs Main Card: Featherweights and Light Heavyweights, San Antonio
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLBN — Atlanta at Chicago Cubs; 6:40 p.m.: APPLETV+ — Tampa Bay at Detroit; 7 p.m.: APPLETV+ — Houston at NY Yankees, MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Boston OR Kansas City at Philadelphia; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR Colorado at St. Louis (Joined in Progress)
SOCCER (MEN)
8 p.m.: FS1 — Leagues Cup: Club América at Chicago FC, Round of 32; 9 p.m.: FS2 — CPL: Forge FC at Cavalry FC; 10 p.m.: FS1 — Leagues Cup: Monterrey at Portland, Round of 32
SOCCER (WOMEN)
1 a.m. (Saturday): FS1 — FIFA World Cup: Switzerland vs. Spain, Round of 16, Auckland, New Zealand; 4 a.m. (Saturday): FS1 — FIFA World Cup: Japan vs. Norway, Round of 16, Wellington, New Zealand
SOFTBALL
6:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs. Team Romero, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals, Prague-WTA Quarterfinals; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals, Prague-WTA Quarterfinals; 12 p.m.: TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals; 11 p.m.: TENNIS — Los Cabos-ATP Semifinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: ION — New York at Minnesota
YOUTH HOCKEY (BOYS)
1 p.m.: NHLN — Hlinka Gretzky Cup U-18: U.S. vs. Canada, Semifinal, Breclav, Czechia