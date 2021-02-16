Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday
BOXING
9 p.m.: SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
4:30 p.m.: ACCN — North Carolina State at Pittsburgh; 6 p.m.: ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma; 6:30 p.m.: ACCN — Syracuse at Louisville, FS1 — Marquette at Butler; 7 p.m.: BTN — Nebraska at Maryland, CBSSN — Virginia Commonwealth at Richmond, ESPNU — South Florida at Central Florida, SECN — Kentucky at Vanderbilt; 8 p.m.: ESPN2 — Arizona State at Southern California; 8:30 p.m.: ACCN — Duke at Wake Forest, FS1 — DePaul at Seton Hall; 9 p.m.: BTN — Minnesota at Indiana, CBSSN — Utah State at Boise State, SECN — Alabama at Texas A&M
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.: BTN — Illinois at Maryland
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
2 p.m.: ACCN — James Madison at Virginia Tech
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.: ESPN — Houston at Philadelphia; 8 p.m.: FSIN -- Indiana at Minnesota; 10:05 p.m.: ESPN — Miami at Golden State
NBAGL BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: ESPNU — G League Ignite vs. Erie Bayhawks
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.: NHLN — Florida at Carolina; 7:30 p.m.: NBCSN — Chicago at Detroit; 10 p.m.: NBCSN — Winnipeg at Edmonton
SKIING
6 a.m.: NBCSN — FIS: World Alpine Skiing Championships
SOCCER (MEN'S)
12:55 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Fulham at Burnley; 3:10 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Everton
TENNIS
3:30 a.m.: ESPN2 — ATP: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals; 7 p.m.: TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Doubles Match; 10 p.m.: ESPN2 — WTA: The Australian Open, Semifinals, TENNIS — Phillip Island Trophy, Semifinals; 3:30 a.m. (Thursday): ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals
