Thursday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5 p.m.: FS1 — Southern California at Stanford; 7 p.m.: BTN — Rutgers at Penn State; ESPN2 — Wichita State at Memphis, ESPNU — Southeast Missouri State At Morehead State; 9 p.m.: CBSSN — Portland at Brigham Young, ESPN — Arizona at Arizona State, ESPNU — UCLA At California, FS1 — Indiana At Iowa; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — Utah at Washington State; 11 p.m.: FS1 — Colorado State At Utah State
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
3 p.m.: BTN — Michigan at Ohio State; 5 p.m.: BTN — Iowa at Maryland; 6 p.m.: ACCN — Miami at Pittsburgh; 6:30 p.m.: SECN — Georgia at South Carolina; 7 p.m.: ESPN — Connecticut at Tennessee; 8 p.m.: ACCN — North Carolina State at Florida State; 8:30 p.m.: SECN — Kentucky at Auburn; 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — Syracuse at Louisville
GOLF
12 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, First Round; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, First Round; 7 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, First Round
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: TNT — LA Lakers at Milwaukee; 10 p.m.: TNT — New Orleans at Utah
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NBCSN — Tampa Bay at Columbus; 9:30 p.m.: NBCSN — Montreal at Vancouver
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:55 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Liverpool
