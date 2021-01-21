Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
7 p.m.: CBSSN — Ball State at Ohio, ESPNU — St. Peter's at Siena, FS1 — Michigan at Purdue; 9 p.m.: CBSSN — Fresno State at Boise State, ESPN2 — Wisconsin (Milwaukee) at Cleveland State, FS1 — Seton Hall at Butler; 11 p.m.: FS1 — San Diego State at Air Force
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.: PAC-12N — Utah at Arizona; 8 p.m.: PAC-12N — Washington State at Oregon; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
6:30 p.m.: NBCSN — Michigan at Notre Dame
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
5:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Minnesota at Michigan; 7 p.m.: SECN — Kentucky at Missouri; 8:30 p.m.: SECN — Auburn at Alabama
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington State; 6:30 p.m.: BTN — Purdue at Wisconsin
COLLEGE WRESTLING
6 p.m.: ACCN — Pittsburgh at North Carolina State; 9 p.m.: BTN — Iowa at Minnesota
GOLF
12 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Second Round; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, Second Round; 7 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Second Round
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — America's Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: FSIN -- Orlando at Indiana; 7:45 p.m.: ESPN — Boston at Philadelphia; 10:05 p.m.: ESPN — Denver at Phoenix
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NHLN — NY Rangers at Pittsburgh
SAILING
9 p.m.: NBCSN — America's Cup: Prada Challenger Series
SOCCER (MEN'S)
5 p.m.: FS2 — CONCACAF League: Arcahaie FC at Deportivo Saprissa, Semifinal
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.: ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia
