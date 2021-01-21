Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

7 p.m.: CBSSN — Ball State at Ohio, ESPNU — St. Peter's at Siena, FS1 — Michigan at Purdue; 9 p.m.: CBSSN — Fresno State at Boise State, ESPN2 — Wisconsin (Milwaukee) at Cleveland State, FS1 — Seton Hall at Butler; 11 p.m.: FS1 — San Diego State at Air Force

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.: PAC-12N — Utah at Arizona; 8 p.m.: PAC-12N — Washington State at Oregon; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

6:30 p.m.: NBCSN — Michigan at Notre Dame

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)

5:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Minnesota at Michigan; 7 p.m.: SECN — Kentucky at Missouri; 8:30 p.m.: SECN — Auburn at Alabama

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

4 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington State; 6:30 p.m.: BTN — Purdue at Wisconsin

COLLEGE WRESTLING

6 p.m.: ACCN — Pittsburgh at North Carolina State; 9 p.m.: BTN — Iowa at Minnesota

GOLF

12 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Second Round; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, Second Round; 7 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Second Round

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: FS2 — America's Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: FSIN -- Orlando at Indiana; 7:45 p.m.: ESPN — Boston at Philadelphia; 10:05 p.m.: ESPN — Denver at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.: NHLN — NY Rangers at Pittsburgh

SAILING

9 p.m.: NBCSN — America's Cup: Prada Challenger Series

SOCCER (MEN'S)

5 p.m.: FS2 — CONCACAF League: Arcahaie FC at Deportivo Saprissa, Semifinal

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.: ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia

