Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
7 p.m.: FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Brown vs. Team Russell, Las Vegas; 9:30 p.m.: FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Harrison vs. Team Cloud, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
5 p.m.: ESPNU — Dartmouth at Yale; 6 p.m.: ESPN2 — St. Bonaventure at Richmond; 6:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Miami (Ohio) at Akron; 7 p.m.: ESPNU — Quinnipiac at St. Peter's, FS1 — Creighton at Seton Hall; 9 p.m.: ESPNU — Toledo at Ball St., FS1 — San Diego St. at Colorado St.; 11 p.m.: FS1 — Nevada at Fresno St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
8 p.m.: ESPN2 — Texas at Baylor, PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Arizona St.; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN)
7 p.m.: SECN — Florida at Missouri; 8:30 p.m.: SECN — W. Michigan & North Carolina at Alabama; 10 p.m.: ESPN2 — Utah at UCLA
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN)
9 p.m.: CBSSN — St. Cloud St. at Denver
COLLEGE WRESTLING
7 p.m.: ACCN — Duke at Virginia Tech, BTN — Ohio St. at Penn St.; 9 p.m.: BTN — Michigan at Nebraska
GOLF
3 a.m.: GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Second Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia; 6:30 a.m.: GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Second Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia; 9:30 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Second Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, United Arab Emirates (Taped); 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Second Round, Pebble Beach Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.; 3:30 a.m. (Saturday): GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Third Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia; 6 a.m. (Saturday): GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Third Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: BALLY -- Chicago at Indiana, NBATV — Cleveland at Charlotte; 10:15 p.m.: ESPN — Philadelphia at Dallas
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.: ESPN — NHL Skills Competition: From Las Vegas
OLYMPICS
6:30 a.m.: NBC — The XXIV Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony: From Beijing; 8 p.m.: NBC — The XXIV Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony: From Beijing (Taped); 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.: USA — Figure Skating - Men's Short Program Team Event, USA — Figure Skating - Rhythm Dance Team Event, USA — Figure Skating - Pairs' Short Program Team Event, USA — Mixed Doubles Curling - U.S. vs. Sweden; 8 p.m. - 10 p.m.: USA — Mixed Doubles Curling - Switzerland vs. Sweden (LIVE); 10 p.m. - 11:50 p.m.: USA — Women's Snowboard - Slopestyle Qualifying (LIVE); 11:50 p.m. - 1:30 a.m.: USA — Women's Ice Hockey - Canada vs. Finland (LIVE); 1:30 a.m. - 2:25 a.m.: USA — Men's Ski Jumping - Individual Normal Hill Qualifying (LIVE)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Quarterfinals; 1:30 p.m.: TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP Quarterfinals; 5 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Semifinals; 6 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Semifinals
