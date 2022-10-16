Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday
MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.: TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Cleveland at NY Yankees, Game 5 (If Necessary)
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.: ESPN — Denver at LA Chargers
SOCCER (MEN)
7 p.m.: FS1 — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Inter Miami CF at NY City FC, First Round; 9:30 p.m.: FS1 — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Minnesota United at FC Dallas, First Round
SOCCER (WOMEN)
6:45 a.m.: FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: New Zealand vs. Germany, Group B, Fatorda, India; 10:15 a.m.: FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Morocco, Group A, Fatorda, India
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds; 5 a.m. (Tuesday): TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Tuesday): TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds