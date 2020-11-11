Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
AUTO RACING
2:55 a.m. (Friday): ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
7 p.m.: SECN — Kentucky Pro Day
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: FS1 — Colorado State at Boise State
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.: SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi State
GOLF
1 p.m.: ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, First Round
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
7 p.m.: ESPN2 — Lake Norman Christian (N.C.) at Oak Hill Academy (Va.); 8:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Team Sizzle (Minn.) at Ypsilanti Prep (Mich.); 10 p.m.: ESPN2 — Air Nado (Nev.) vs. CBC (Calif.)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.: CBSSN — Bellator 252: Patricio Pitbull vs. Pedro Carvalho
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.: MLBN — Baseball Writers' Association of America Awards: MVP
NFL FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.: FOX, NFLN — Indianapolis at Tennessee
RODEO
9:30 p.m.: CBSSN — PBR: Unleash the Beast Tour, World Finals
RUGBY
3:30 a.m. (Friday): FS2 — NRL
SOCCER (MEN'S)
11:45 a.m.: ESPN2 — UEFA Euro Qualifying: North Macedonia at Georgia, Play-off Finals; 2 p.m.: ESPN2 — UEFA Euro Qualifying: Scotland at Serbia, Play-off Finals; 2:30 p.m.: FS1 — International Friendly: United States at Wales
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Quarterfinals 1 & 2; 11 a.m.: TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Quarterfinals 3 & 4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.