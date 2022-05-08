Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Texas at NY Yankees; 6:30 p.m.: BALLY -- Milwaukee at Cincinnati; 8 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox OR Oakland at Detroit (7 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, Game 4; 10 p.m.: TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, Game 4, TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Washington, Game 4; 9:30 p.m.: ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Nashville, Game 4, TBS — Western Conference First Round: Calgary at Dallas, Game 4
SOCCER (MEN)
2:45 p.m.: CBSSN — Serie A: AS Roma at Fiorentina
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds; 5 a.m. (Tuesday): TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Tuesday): TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds