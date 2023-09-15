Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN)
5:15 a.m.: FS2 — AFL Playoffs: Greater Western Sydney at Port Adelaide, Semifinal
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN)
1 a.m. (Sunday): FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Collingwood
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore; 8:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore; 6:30 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Playoffs - Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: ABC — Florida St. at Boston College, BTN — Louisville vs. Indiana, Indianapolis, CBSSN — Liberty at Buffalo, ESPN — LSU at Mississippi St., ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Old Dominion, ESPNU — Iowa St. at Ohio, FOX — Penn St. at Illinois, FS1 — North Dakota at Boise St., SECN — Kansas St. at Missouri; 2 p.m.: CW — VMI at NC State, PAC-12N — Weber St. at Utah; 2:30 p.m.: PEACOCK — Cent. Michigan at Notre Dame; 3 p.m.: CNBC — HBCU N.Y. Classic: Morehouse vs. Albany St., East Rutherford, N.J.; 3:30 p.m.: ABC — Alabama at South Florida, ACCN — Northwestern at Duke, BTN — Virginia Tech at Rutgers OR W. Michigan at Iowa, CBS — South Carolina at Georgia, CBSSN — FIU at UConn, ESPN — Minnesota at North Carolina, ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Tulsa, FS1 — San Diego St. at Oregon St.; 4 p.m.: ESPNU — Tulane at Southern Miss., FOX — W. Kentucky at Ohio St., SECN — Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M; 5 p.m.: PAC-12N — N. Colorado at Washington St., PEACOCK — Washington at Michigan St.; 7 p.m.: CBSSN — Vanderbilt at UNLV, ESPN — Tennessee at Florida, FS1 — N. Illinois at Nebraska, NFLN — James Madison at Troy; 7:30 p.m.: ABC — Pittsburgh at West Virginia, BTN — Bowling Green at Michigan, ESPN2 — BYU at Arkansas, ESPNU — Akron at Kentucky, NBC — Syracuse at Purdue, SECN — Georgia Tech at Mississippi; 8 p.m.: ACCN — FAU at Clemson, FOX — TCU at Houston, PAC-12N — Hawaii at Oregon; 10 p.m.: ESPN — Colorado St. at Colorado; 10:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Kansas at Nevada, FS1 — Fresno St. at Arizona St.; 11 p.m.: ESPNU — Hampton at Howard (Taped), PAC-12N — UTEP at Arizona
CYCLING
9 a.m.: CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 20, Manzanares El Real to Guadarrama, 129 miles, Spain
FISHING
8 a.m.: FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2023 St. Croix Bassmaster Open at Watts Bar, Kingston, Tenn.
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, Wentworth Club - West Course, Surrey, England; 1:30 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation, Third Round, The Grove, College Grove, Tenn.; 4 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Second Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D.; 6 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Third Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, Napa, Calif.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races; 5 p.m.: NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The bet365 Summer Stakes, Johnnie Walker Natalma Stakes, Ricoh Woodbine Mile, Ontario, Canada
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Toronto OR Atlanta at Miami (4 p.m.); 7 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at St. Louis OR Tampa Bay at Baltimore; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Seattle OR San Francisco at Colorado (Joined in Progress)
RUGBY (MEN)
11:30 a.m.: CNBC — World Cup Group Stage: Wales vs. Portugal, Group A, Nice, France; 9 p.m.: FS2 — Rugby Alliance: U.S. Eagles vs. Stade Toulousain, Sandy, Utah
RUGBY (WOMEN)
3:55 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Sydney
SOCCER (MEN)
7:30 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Wolverhampton; 9 a.m.: CBSSN — Serie A: Lazio at Juventus; 10 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Manchester City at West Ham United; 10:45 a.m.: FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al-Nassr at Al-Raed; 12:30 p.m.: NBC — Premier League: Brentford at Newcastle United
TENNIS
8 a.m.: TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: U.S. vs. Finland, Australia vs. Switzerland, Canada vs. Chile, Serbia vs. Czech Rep.; 7 p.m.: TENNIS — San Diego-WTA Singles Final; 10 p.m.: TENNIS — Osaka-WTA Singles Final
TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.: NBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Prefontaine Classic - Day 1, Eugene, Ore.
Sunday
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.: ESPN — Formula 1: The Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore, 12:30 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped); 1 p.m.: NBC — IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship: The Tiretrack.com Battle on the Bricks, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis; 9 p.m.: CBSSN — FIM: The MX2, Maggiora, Italy (Taped); 10 p.m.: CBSSN — FIM: The MXGP, Maggiora, Italy (Taped); 1 a.m. (Monday): CNBC — Pro Motocross Championship: Playoffs - Round 2, Joliet, Ill., FS1 — NHRA: The Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped)
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.: BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
5 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)
2 p.m.: ACCN — Pittsburgh at NC State; 3 p.m.: PAC-12N — Montana at Oregon St.; 9 p.m.: PAC-12N — Santa Clara at Stanford
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
12 p.m.: ACCN — Coastal Carolina at North Carolina; 1 p.m.: ESPN2 — Stanford at Louisville; 2 p.m.: FS1 — Oregon at Marquette; 3 p.m.: ESPN — Wisconsin at Florida; 4 p.m.: ACCN — Merrimack at Boston College; 7 p.m.: BTN — Kentucky at Nebraska
CYCLING
12 p.m.: CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Final Stage, Hipódromo de la Zarzuela to Madrid. Paisaje de la Luz, 63 miles, Spain
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club - West Course, Surrey, England; 1:30 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation, Final Round, The Grove, College Grove, Tenn.; 4 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D.; 6 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Final Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, Napa, Calif.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races; 4 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Toronto OR Texas at Cleveland; 4:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Seattle OR San Diego at Oakland (Joined in Progress); 7 p.m.: ESPN — Chicago Cubs at Arizona
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: CBS — Kansas City at Jacksonville, FOX — Indianapolis at Houston; 4:25 p.m.: CBS — NY Jets at Dallas; 8:20 p.m.: NBC — Miami at New England
RODEO
3 p.m.: CBSSN — PBR: Camping World Teams Series, Ridgedale, Mo.
RUGBY (MEN)
9 a.m.: CNBC — World Cup Group Stage: South Africa vs. Romania, Group A, Bordeaux, France
SOCCER (MEN)
9 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Bournemouth; 11:30 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Everton; 8:30 p.m.: FS1 — MLS: Portland at Austin FC
SOCCER (WOMEN)
6 p.m.: CBSSN — NWSL: Angel City FC at Chicago
TENNIS
8 a.m.: TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: Britain vs. France, Spain vs. South Korea, Italy vs. Sweden, Croatia vs. Netherlands; Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds; 2 a.m. (Monday): TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.: CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Prefontaine Classic - Day 2, Eugene, Ore.; 4 p.m.: NBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Prefontaine Classic - Day 2, Eugene, Ore.
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: ESPN — Playoffs First Round: Minnesota at Connecticut, Game 2; 3 p.m.: ABC — Playoffs First Round: Chicago at Las Vegas, Game 2