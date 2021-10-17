Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday
COLLEGE GOLF
4 p.m.: GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.: FS1 — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at Boston
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.: ESPN — Buffalo at Tennessee
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NHLN — NY Rangers at Toronto
TENNIS
4 a.m.: TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA; 4 a.m. (Tuesday): TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA; 6 a.m. (Tuesday): TENNIS — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA
