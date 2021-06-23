Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN2 — College World Series: Texas vs. Virginia

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round; 11 a.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, First Round; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, First Round; 6:30 a.m. (Friday): GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round

GYMNASTICS

6:30 p.m.: NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Men's Competition

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOYS)

8 p.m.: ESPNU — STX National Showcase: TBD

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRLS)

7 p.m.: ESPNU — STX National Showcase: TBD

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MLBN — Kansas City at NY Yankees; 4 p.m.: MLBN — Oakland at Texas (Joined in Progress); 7 p.m.: FSIN — Atlanta at Cincinnati; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.: ESPN2 — NBA Draft Combine; 9:10 p.m.: ESPN — Phoenix at LA Clippers, Game 3

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.: USA — Vegas at Montréal, Game 6

RUGBY

5:30 a.m. (Friday): FS2 — State of Origin Women: New South Wales at Queensland

SOCCER (MEN'S)

5 p.m.: FS1 — Copa América: Bolivia vs. Uruguay; 8 p.m.: FS1 — Copa América: Chile vs. Paraguay

TENNIS

6 a.m.: TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP & Bad Homburg-WTA Quarterfinals; 6 a.m. (Friday): TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP & Bad Homburg-WTA Semifinals

TRACK AND FIELD

9 p.m.: NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: CBSSN — Dallas at Indiana

