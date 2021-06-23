Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN2 — College World Series: Texas vs. Virginia
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round; 11 a.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, First Round; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, First Round; 6:30 a.m. (Friday): GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round
GYMNASTICS
6:30 p.m.: NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Men's Competition
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOYS)
8 p.m.: ESPNU — STX National Showcase: TBD
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRLS)
7 p.m.: ESPNU — STX National Showcase: TBD
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Kansas City at NY Yankees; 4 p.m.: MLBN — Oakland at Texas (Joined in Progress); 7 p.m.: FSIN — Atlanta at Cincinnati; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: ESPN2 — NBA Draft Combine; 9:10 p.m.: ESPN — Phoenix at LA Clippers, Game 3
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.: USA — Vegas at Montréal, Game 6
RUGBY
5:30 a.m. (Friday): FS2 — State of Origin Women: New South Wales at Queensland
SOCCER (MEN'S)
5 p.m.: FS1 — Copa América: Bolivia vs. Uruguay; 8 p.m.: FS1 — Copa América: Chile vs. Paraguay
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP & Bad Homburg-WTA Quarterfinals; 6 a.m. (Friday): TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP & Bad Homburg-WTA Semifinals
TRACK AND FIELD
9 p.m.: NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: CBSSN — Dallas at Indiana
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.