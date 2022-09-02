Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
6 a.m.: FS2 — AFL Premiership Qualifier: Western at Fremantle, Elimination Final
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands; 8:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands; 12:30 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 16, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.; 3 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: ABC — Colorado St. at Michigan, ACCN — Rutgers at Boston College, BTN — Buffalo at Maryland, CBSSN — Delaware at Navy, ESPN — NC State at East Carolina, ESPNU — North Carolina at Appalachian St., FS1 — S. Dakota St. at Iowa, SECN — Sam Houston St. at Texas A&M; 2:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — Bowling Green at UCLA; 3:30 p.m.: ABC — Oregon vs. Georgia, Atlanta, ACCN — Bethune-Cookman at Miami, BTN — North Dakota at Nebraska, CBS — Arizona at San Diego St., CBSSN — Houston at UTSA, ESPN — Cincinnati at Arkansas, FOX — UTEP at Oklahoma, FS1 — Tulsa at Wyoming; 4 p.m.: ESPNU — BYU at South Florida, SECN — Troy at Mississippi; 6 p.m.: PAC-12N — Rice at Southern Cal; 7 p.m.: ESPN — Utah at Florida, FS1 — Illinois St. at Wisconsin; 7:30 p.m.: ABC — Notre Dame at Ohio St., CBSSN — SMU at North Texas, ESPNU — Memphis at Mississippi St., SECN — Utah St. at Alabama; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Louisville at Syracuse; 9:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — Idaho at Washington St.; 10:30 p.m.: ESPN — Boise St. at Oregon St., FS1 — Kent St. at Washington; 11 p.m.: ESPNU — NC A&T vs. NC Central, Charlotte, N.C. (Taped)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
8 p.m.: BTN — Mississippi at Nebraska
CYCLING
10 a.m.: CNBC — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 14, Montoro to Sierra de La Pandera, 99 miles, Spain
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Third Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark; 1 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio; 4 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), Third Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga; 4:30 p.m.: NBC — Breeders Cup Challenge Series: The Jockey Club Gold Cup, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; 6 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN)
8 a.m.: NHLN — IIHF World Championship: U.S. vs. Czech Republic, Semifinal, Herning, Denmark; 12 p.m.: NHLN — IIHF World Championship: Canada vs. Switzerland, Semifinal, Herning, Denmark
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at San Francisco OR Texas at Boston; 6:30 p.m.: BALLY -- Colorado at Cincinnati; 7 p.m.: FOX — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Chicago White Sox OR Seattle at Cleveland; 10 p.m.: MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress)
SOCCER (MEN)
7:30 a.m.: CBSSN — SPL: Rangers at Celtic, USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Everton; 9:30 a.m.: CBSSN — Serie A: Juventus at Fiorentina; 10 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Brentford; 12:30 p.m.: NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Aston Villa
SOCCER (WOMEN)
1:30 p.m.: FOX — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Nigeria, Kansas City, Kan.
TENNIS
11 a.m.: ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.: NBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The AG Memorial Van Damme, Brussels, Belgium (Taped)
Sunday
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.: ESPN — Formula 1: The Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands; 9 a.m.: CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey; 10 a.m.: CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey; 1 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis (Taped); 1:30 p.m.: NBC — FIM MotoGP: The San Marino Grand Prix, Santa Monica-Cella, Italy (Taped); 3:30 p.m.: NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.; 5:30 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis; 6 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Playoffs - Round of 16, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
4 p.m.: CBS — Monster Energy Celebrity Game: TBD, Atlanta
BOXING
8 p.m.: FOX — PBC Fight Night: Joey Spencer vs. Kevin Salgado (Middleweights), Los Angeles
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
4 p.m.: ACCN — Northwestern at Boston College
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.: ESPN2 — Florida A&M vs. Jackson St., Miami; 7 p.m.: ESPNU — Fort Valley St. vs. Tuskegee, Montgomery, Ala.; 7:30 p.m.: ABC — Florida St. vs. LSU, New Orleans
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
10 p.m.: PAC-12N — San Jose St. at Stanford
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)
12 p.m.: ACCN — UCLA at North Carolina; 2 p.m.: SECN — Kansas at Missouri; 6 p.m.: PAC-12N — Cal Poly at Stanford; 8 p.m.: PAC-12N — Alabama at Utah
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
1:30 p.m.: BTN — Florida at Minnesota; 2 p.m.: ACCN — Ohio St. at Louisville; 4 p.m.: PAC-12N — Texas at Stanford
CYCLING
10 a.m.: CNBC — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 15, Martos to Sierra Nevada, 92 miles, Spain
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Final Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark; 1 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio; 4 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), Final Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN)
9 a.m.: NHLN — IIHF World Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Herning, Denmark; 1:30 p.m.: NHLN — IIHF World Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Herning, Denmark
MLB BASEBALL
12:05 p.m.: PEACOCK — Toronto at Pittsburgh; 1:30 p.m.: BALLY -- Colorado at Cincinnati, MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Texas at Boston; 4:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels OR Philadelphia at San Francisco (Joined in Progress); 7 p.m.: ESPN — San Diego at LA Dodgers
RODEO
2 p.m.: CBS — PBR: The Cowboys For A Cause, Corpus Christi, Texas (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN)
9 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Brighton & Hove Albion; 11:30 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester United; 5:30 p.m.: FOX — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Portland
TENNIS
11 a.m.: ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Chicago at Connecticut, Game 3; 3 p.m.: ABC — Semifinal Playoff: Las Vegas at Seattle, Game 3
YOUTH BASEBALL
5 p.m.: CBSSN — Perfect Game 14U Select Festival: East vs. West, Fort Myers, Fla.