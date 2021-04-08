Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday

AUTO RACING

8 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Cook Out 250

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: ESPNU — Dallas Baptist at Missouri St.; 3 p.m.: ACCN — NC State at Boston College; 6 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia at Clemson; 7 p.m.: SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi; 7:30 p.m.: BTN — Minnesota at Iowa; 8:30 p.m.: ESPNU — West Virginia at Baylor; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

1 p.m.: BTN — Northwestern at Rutgers

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4 p.m.: ESPNU — Minnesota at Northwestern; 6 p.m.: ESPNU — Duke at Florida St., PAC-12N — Utah at California; 8 p.m.: PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon

GOLF

3 p.m.: ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.: SHO — Bellator 256: Ryan Bader vs. Lyoto Machida (Light-Heavyweights)

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.: MLBN — Washington at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at San Francisco (4:30 p.m.); 7 p.m.: MLBN — Philadelphia at Atlanta OR Detroit at Cleveland (7:30 p.m.); 9:30 p.m.: FSIN -- Cincinnati at Arizona; 10:30 p.m.: MLBN — Cincinnati at Arizona OR San Diego at Texas (games joined in progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: FSIN -- Indiana at Orlando; 7:30 p.m.: NBATV — Memphis at New York; 10 p.m.: NBATV — Washington at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.: NHLN — Minnesota at St. Louis

RUGBY

1 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Gold Coast; 5:30 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Sydney

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

8:30 p.m.: CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: Chicago at Houston

TENNIS

1 p.m.: TENNIS — Volvo Car Open-WTA, Quarterfinals; 7 p.m.: TENNIS — Volvo Car Open-WTA, Singles & Doubles Quarterfinal 4

