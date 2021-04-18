Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.: SECN — Tennessee at South Carolina
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal; 2:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal; 6:30 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal; 9 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.: MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Boston; 7 p.m.: MLBN — St. Louis at Washington OR San Francisco at Philadelphia
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.: ESPN — Golden State at Philadelphia; 8 p.m.: FSIN -- San Antonio at Indiana; 10:05 p.m.: ESPN — Utah at LA Lakers
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.: NBCSN — Detroit at Dallas; 10 p.m.: NHLN — San Jose at Vegas
SOCCER (MEN'S)
3 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Leeds United
SURFING
5 p.m.: FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic
TENNIS
4 a.m.: TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds; 4 a.m. (Tuesday): TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Tuesday): TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
