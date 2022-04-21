Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE
7 p.m.: NBATV — Zamalek vs. FAP (Taped)
AUTO RACING
7:25 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy; 10:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy; 5:30 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.; 7 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Houston Raceway Park, Houston; 6:25 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack, Imola, Italy
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.: BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan; 8 p.m.: ACCN — NC State at Louisville; 8:30: SECN — Arkansas at Texas A&M; 9 p.m.: BTN — Maryland at Illinois
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
6 p.m.: ESPNU — Syracuse at Boston College
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4 p.m.: ACCN — Pittsburgh at Virginia; 6 p.m.: ACCN — Clemson at Florida St.; 6:30 p.m.: SECN — Auburn at Mississippi St.; 7 p.m.: PAC-12N — Arizona at Utah; 8 p.m.: ESPNU — Arkansas at Florida; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — Washington at Oregon
GOLF
8 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Second Round, Lakes Course, Tarragona, Spain; 12 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, First Round, Las Colinas Country Club, Irving, Texas; 3:30 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Second Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.; 6:30 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LA Open, Second Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOYS)
2 p.m.: ESPNU — High School Showcase: Garden City (N.Y.) vs. Mount Sinai (N.Y.), South Huntington, N.Y.; 4 p.m.: ESPNU — High School Showcase: St. John's (D.C.) vs. St. Anthony's (N.Y.), South Huntington, N.Y.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.: SHO — Bellator 278 Main Card: Juliana Velasquez vs. Liz Carmouche (Flyweights), Honolulu
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLBN — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs; 6:30 p.m.: BALLY -- St. Louis at Cincinnati
NBA BASKETBALL
7:10 p.m.: ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami at Atlanta, Game 3; 8:30 p.m.: ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee at Chicago, Game 3; 9:30 p.m.: ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Phoenix at New Orleans, Game 3
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.: NHLN — Seattle at Minnesota
RUGBY (MEN)
5:55 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Brisbane
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Quarterfinals
USFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: USA — Michigan vs. New Jersey, Birmingham, Ala.