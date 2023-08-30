Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ACCN — Elon at Wake Forest, FS1 — Kent St. at UCF; 7:30 p.m.: CBSSN — NC State vs. UConn; 8 p.m.: ESPN — Florida at Utah, FOX — Nebraska at Minnesota, SECN — South Dakota at Missouri; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — S. Utah at Arizona St.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
8 p.m.: ESPNU — Wisconsin at Arkansas
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, First Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland; 6 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, First Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — NY Yankees at Detroit; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR San Francisco at San Diego (9:30 p.m.)
RUGBY (MEN)
5:55 a.m. (Friday): FS2 — NRL: Sydney at South Sydney
SOCCER (WOMEN)
12 p.m.: CBSSN — The French Cup: Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid, Third-Place Game, Toulouse, France; 3 p.m.: CBSSN — The French Cup: Paris Saint-Germain vs. AC Milan, Final, Toulouse, France
TENNIS
12 p.m.: ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.; 6 p.m.: ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: PRIME VIDEO — Phoenix at Connecticut; 10 p.m.: PRIME VIDEO — Washington at Las Vegas