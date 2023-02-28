Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
6:30 p.m.: FS1 — Xavier at Providence; 7 p.m.: BTN — Maryland at Ohio St., CBSSN — DePaul at UConn, ESPN2 — Auburn at Alabama, ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky; 8:30 p.m.: FS1 — Georgetown at Creighton; 9 p.m.: BTN — Penn St. at Northwestern, CBSSN — Rhode Island at Loyola of Chicago, ESPN2 — Texas at TCU, ESPNU — Tulane at East Carolina, SECN — Missouri at LSU; 11 p.m.: CBSSN — Utah St. at UNLV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
11 a.m.: SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt, First Round, Greenville, S.C.; 1 p.m.: ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia vs. Wake Forest, First Round, Greensboro, N.C., SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Kentucky vs. Florida, First Round, Greenville, S.C.; 2 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Penn St. vs. Minnesota, First Round, Minneapolis; 3 p.m.: PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona St. vs. UCLA, First Round, Las Vegas; 3:30 p.m.: ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Clemson, First Round, Greensboro, N.C.; 4:30 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Northwestern vs. Rutgers, First Round, Minneapolis; 5 p.m.: ESPNU — Ball St. at Bowling Green; 5:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Oregon vs. Washington, First Round, Las Vegas; 6:30 p.m.: ACCN — Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament: Georgia Tech vs. Boston College, First Round, Greensboro, N.C.; 9 p.m.: PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: California vs. Washington St., First Round, Las Vegas; 11:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Oregon St. vs. Southern Cal, First Round, Las Vegas
COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN)
2:30 p.m.: GOLF — The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: Final Round, Long Cove Club, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
GOLF
9:30 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, First Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Singapore
MLB BASEBALL
3:30 a.m.: MLBN — Spring Training: Toronto (Split Squad) vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater, Fla. (Taped); 6 a.m.: MLBN — Spring Training: Kansas City vs. Cleveland (Split Squad), Goodyear, Ariz. (Taped); 1 p.m.: ESPN — Spring Training: Washington vs. NY Yankees, Tampa, Fla.; 3 p.m.: MLBN — Spring Training: Milwaukee vs. LA Angels, Tempe, Ariz.; 7 p.m.: MLBN — Spring Training: Washington vs. NY Yankees, Tampa, Fla. (Taped); 10 p.m.: MLBN — Spring Training: Philadelphia vs. Minnesota, Fort Myers, Fla. (Taped); 1 a.m. (Thursday): MLBN — Spring Training: Texas (Split Squad) vs. San Diego, Peoria, Ariz. (Taped); 4 a.m. (Thursday): MLBN — Spring Training: Seattle vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz. (Taped); 6 a.m. (Thursday): MLBN — Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. Texas (Split Squad), Surprise, Ariz. (Taped)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.: ESPN — Cleveland at Boston; 10:05 p.m.: ESPN — New Orleans at Portland
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.: TNT — NY Rangers at Philadelphia; 10 p.m.: TNT — Carolina at Vegas
SOCCER (MEN)
12:05 p.m.: FS2 — The French Cup: Lens at Nantes, Quarterfinal; 2:45 p.m.: USA — Premier League: Everton at Arsenal; 2:50 p.m.: FS2 — The French Cup: Annecy at Marseille, Quarterfinal
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Austin-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Austin-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Thursday): TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Austin-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds