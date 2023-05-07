Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday
COLLEGE GOLF
4:30 p.m.: GOLF — The PGA WORKS Collegiate Championships: First Round, Shoal Creek Club & Bent Brook Golf Course, Shoal Creek, Ala.
MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs OR LA Dodgers at Milwaukee
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Miami, Game 4; 10 p.m.: TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at LA Lakers, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.: ESPN — 2023 NHL Draft Lottery; 8:30 p.m.: ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Vegas at Edmonton, Game 3
SOCCER (MEN)
9:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — English League Championship: Blackburn Rovers at Millwall; 10 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Fulham; 12:30 p.m.: USA — Premier League: Everton at Brighton & Hove Albion; 3 p.m.: USA — Premier League: Southampton at Nottingham Forest
TENNIS
5 a.m. (Tuesday): TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Tuesday): TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds