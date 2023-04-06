Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Saturday): FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Sydney
AUTO RACING
5:30 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.; 6:30 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.; 8 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Final Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.; 8:30 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.
BOXING
10 p.m.: SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Brooks, Calif.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.: BTN — Nebraska at Michigan; 7 p.m.: SECN — Florida at Tennessee; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia Tech at Duke; 9 p.m.: ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at TCU; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — Stanford at California
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)
6 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia at North Carolina, ESPNU — Michigan at Rutgers; 7 p.m.: CBSSN — Navy at Loyola (Md.); 8 p.m.: BTN — Maryland at Ohio St.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN2 — Florida St. at Clemson
GOLF
3 p.m.: ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round, Augusta National Golf Course, Augusta, Ga.; 8 p.m.: ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round, Augusta National Golf Course, Augusta, Ga. (Taped)
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
4 p.m.: ESPNU — State Champions Invitational: TBD vs. Sidwell Friends (D.C.), Semifinal, Washington
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRLS)
2 p.m.: ESPNU — State Champions Invitational: TBD vs. Sidwell Friends (D.C.), Semifinal, Washington
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMENS)
11 a.m.: NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. U.S., Group A, Brampton, Ontario; 7 p.m.: NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Czechia vs. Canada, Group A, Brampton, Ontario
MLB BASEBALL
2:20 p.m.: AppleTV+ — Texas at Chicago Cubs, San Diego at Atlanta; 4 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Cleveland OR Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh; 9:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at LA Angels OR Washington at Colorado (8:30 p.m.)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.: ESPN2 — PFL 2 Main Card: Heavyweights & Women’s Featherweights, Las Vegas
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: BALLY -- Detroit at Indiana; 8 p.m.: NBATV — Memphis at Milwaukee; 10:30 p.m.: NBATV — Phoenix at LA Lakers
RUGBY (MEN)
5:55 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: Dolphins at North Queensland
SOCCER (MEN)
7:45 p.m.: FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Championship Group Stage: Uruguay vs. Brazil, Group A, Guayaquil, Ecuador
TENNIS
1 p.m.: TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Quarterfinals and Doubles Semifinals