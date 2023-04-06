Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Saturday): FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Sydney

AUTO RACING

5:30 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.; 6:30 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.; 8 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Final Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.; 8:30 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

BOXING

10 p.m.: SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Brooks, Calif.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m.: BTN — Nebraska at Michigan; 7 p.m.: SECN — Florida at Tennessee; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia Tech at Duke; 9 p.m.: ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at TCU; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — Stanford at California

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)

6 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia at North Carolina, ESPNU — Michigan at Rutgers; 7 p.m.: CBSSN — Navy at Loyola (Md.); 8 p.m.: BTN — Maryland at Ohio St.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN2 — Florida St. at Clemson

GOLF

3 p.m.: ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round, Augusta National Golf Course, Augusta, Ga.; 8 p.m.: ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round, Augusta National Golf Course, Augusta, Ga. (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)

4 p.m.: ESPNU — State Champions Invitational: TBD vs. Sidwell Friends (D.C.), Semifinal, Washington

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRLS)

2 p.m.: ESPNU — State Champions Invitational: TBD vs. Sidwell Friends (D.C.), Semifinal, Washington

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMENS)

11 a.m.: NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. U.S., Group A, Brampton, Ontario; 7 p.m.: NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Czechia vs. Canada, Group A, Brampton, Ontario

MLB BASEBALL

2:20 p.m.: AppleTV+ — Texas at Chicago Cubs, San Diego at Atlanta; 4 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Cleveland OR Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh; 9:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at LA Angels OR Washington at Colorado (8:30 p.m.)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.: ESPN2 — PFL 2 Main Card: Heavyweights & Women’s Featherweights, Las Vegas

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: BALLY -- Detroit at Indiana; 8 p.m.: NBATV — Memphis at Milwaukee; 10:30 p.m.: NBATV — Phoenix at LA Lakers

RUGBY (MEN)

5:55 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: Dolphins at North Queensland

SOCCER (MEN)

7:45 p.m.: FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Championship Group Stage: Uruguay vs. Brazil, Group A, Guayaquil, Ecuador

TENNIS

1 p.m.: TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Quarterfinals and Doubles Semifinals

