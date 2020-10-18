Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday
NFL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.: FOX, NFLN — Kansas City at Buffalo; 8:15 p.m.: ESPN — Arizona at Dallas
SOCCER (MEN'S)
12:25 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at West Bromwich Albion; 2:55 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leeds United
SWIMMING
10 a.m.: CBSSN — ISL: The N 2, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Tuesday): TENNIS — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Early Rounds
