Saturday
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Los Angeles Coliseum, Los Angeles; 8:30 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Los Angeles Coliseum, Los Angeles; 10 p.m.: CNBC — AMA Supercross: Round 5, Glendale, Ariz.
BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
7 p.m.: FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Russell vs. Team Harrison, Las Vegas
BOXING
7 p.m.: FOX — PBC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
12 p.m.: ESPN — Illinois at Indiana, ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., ESPNU — Mercer at Chattanooga, FOX — UConn at Villanova, FS1 — St. John's at Butler; 1 p.m.: BTN — Northwestern at Nebraska, CBS — Tennessee at South Carolina, SECN — Auburn at Georgia; 2 p.m.: CBSSN — East Tennessee St. at Wofford, ESPN — Texas Tech at West Virginia, ESPN2 — Louisville at Syracuse, ESPNU — Dayton at Saint Louis, FS1 — DePaul at Xavier; 2:30 p.m.: FOX — Michigan at Purdue; 3 p.m.: ACCN — Notre Dame at NC State; 3:30 p.m.: SECN — Mississippi at Florida; 4 p.m.: CBSSN — UNC-Wilmington at William & Mary, ESPN — Baylor at Kansas, ESPN2 — Missouri at Texas A&M, FS1 — Michigan St. at Rutgers, PAC-12N — Washington St. at California; 5 p.m.: ACCN — Miami at Virginia, FOX — Southern Cal at Arizona; 6 p.m.: BTN — Penn St. at Wisconsin, CBSSN — UNLV at Utah St., ESPN — Duke at North Carolina, ESPN2 — SMU at Wichita St., ESPNU — N. Iowa at Drake, FS1 — Oregon St. at Colorado, SECN — LSU at Vanderbilt; 7 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh; 8 p.m.: CBSSN — New Mexico at Air Force, ESPN — Kentucky at Alabama, ESPN2 — UCF at Memphis, ESPNU — Kansas St. at TCU; 8:30 p.m.: SECN — Mississippi St. at Arkansas; 9:30 p.m.: FS1 — Oregon at Utah; 10 p.m.: CBSSN — Loyola Marymount at St. Mary's (Cal.), ESPN — Gonzaga at BYU, ESPN2 — UCLA at Arizona St., ESPNU — CS Bakersfield at Cal St.-Fullerton
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.: NFLN — Senior Bowl: From Mobile, Ala.
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN)
4 p.m.: ESPNU — Auburn at LSU; 6:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — Arizona at Washington; 8:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Oregon St.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN)
8 p.m.: BTN — Wisconsin at Ohio St.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
3:30 p.m.: BTN — Wisconsin at Iowa
FUTSAL (MEN)
8:45 a.m.: FS2 — Copa America: Chile vs. Peru, 9th Place Match, Asunción, Paraguay
GOLF
3:30 a.m.: GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Third Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia; 6 a.m.: GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Third Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia; 8 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Third Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, United Arab Emirates (Taped); 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, Pebble Beach Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Third Round, Pebble Beach Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.; 3:30 a.m. (Sunday): GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Final Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia; 6 a.m. (Sunday): GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Final Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.: ABC — New York at LA Lakers
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.: ABC — NHL All-Star Game: From Las Vegas
RUGBY
12 p.m.: CNBC — Six Nations: Ireland vs. Wales, First Round, Dublin (Taped); 2 p.m.: CNBC — Six Nations: Scotland vs. England, First Round, Edinburgh, Scotland (Taped); 9 p.m.: FS2 — MLR: New England at NOLA
SOCCER (MEN)
12 p.m.: CBSSN — Serie A: AC Milan at Inter Milan
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Semifinals; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Semifinals
Sunday
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.: FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Qualifying, Los Angeles Coliseum, Los Angeles; 6 p.m.: CBSSN — AMA Arenacross: Round 6, Greensboro, N.C. (Taped), FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Busch Light Clash At The Coliseum, Los Angeles Coliseum, Los Angeles
BOWLING
5 p.m.: FS1 — PBA: The U.S. Open, Indianapolis
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
12 p.m.: FS1 — Providence at Georgetown; 1 p.m.: CBS — Maryland at Ohio St.; 2 p.m.: ESPNU — Loyola of Chicago at Missouri St.; 4 p.m.: CBSSN — Nevada at San Diego St., ESPNU — Washington at Stanford; 4:30 p.m.: BTN — Minnesota at Iowa; 6 p.m.: ESPN2 — Houston at Cincinnati; 7 p.m.: FS1 — Wyoming at Fresno St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
12 p.m.: ACCN — Miami at North Carolina, ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Kentucky, ESPNU — Tulane at South Florida, FOX — Tennessee at UConn; 1 p.m.: SECN — Florida at Georgia; 2 p.m.: ACCN — Notre Dame at Florida St., BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin, ESPN2 — Louisville at Syracuse, FS1 — Creighton at Marquette, PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Arizona; 3 p.m.: SECN — Alabama at Vanderbilt; 4 p.m.: ACCN — Clemson at Virginia, ESPN2 — Baylor at Texas, PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona St.; 6 p.m.: ACCN — Wake Forest at Duke, PAC-12N — Stanford at Southern Cal; 6:30 p.m.: BTN — Iowa at Michigan
COLLEGE WRESTLING
12 p.m.: BTN — Nebraska at Penn. St.
FUTSAL (MEN)
6 p.m.: ESPNU — Copa America: TBD, Final, Asunción, Paraguay
GOLF
3:30 a.m.: GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Final Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia; 6 a.m.: GOLF — Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Final Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia; 8 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Final Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, United Arab Emirates (Taped); 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Pebble Beach Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Final Round, Pebble Beach Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 4 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 5 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.: NBATV — Brooklyn at Denver; 6 p.m.: BALLY -- Indiana at Cleveland, ESPN — Atlanta at Dallas; 9 p.m.: NBATV — Milwaukee at LA Clippers
NFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.: ABC, ESPN — Pro Bowl: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, Las Vegas
RODEO
12 p.m.: CBS — PBR: The Ariat Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Milwaukee (Taped); 8 p.m.: CBSSN — PBR: The Ariat Invitational, Championship Round, Milwaukee (Taped)
RUGBY
3 p.m.: CNBC — Six Nations: France vs. Italy, First Round, Saint-Denis, France (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN)
8:30 a.m.: CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic F.C. at Motherwell F.C.; 11 a.m.: CBSSN — SPFL: Heart of Midlothian F.C. at Rangers F.C.; 11:20 a.m.: FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Al Jazira at Al Hilal, Second Round
SOCCER (WOMEN)
7:30 a.m.: CNBC — FASL: Manchester City at Chelsea
TRACK AND FIELD
12 p.m.: NBC — Indoor Track and Field: The Boston Grand Prix, Boston
TENNIS
7 a.m.: TENNIS — Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Finals; 5 a.m. (Monday): TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Monday): TENNIS — Dallas-ATP, Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP; St. Petersburg-WTA Early Rounds
