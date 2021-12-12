Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
8 p.m.: ACCN — Albany at Boston College
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.: ABC, ESPN — LA Rams at Arizona
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: BALLY — Golden State at Indiana; 10:30 p.m.: NBATV — Phoenix at LA Clippers
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.: NHLN — Calgary at Chicago
TENNIS
8 a.m.: TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Early Rounds; 4 p.m.: TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Tuesday): TENNIS — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Early Rounds
