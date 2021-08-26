Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.: FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Port Adelaide; 1 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Sydney; 5:30 a.m. (Saturday): FS1 — AFL: Brisbane at Melbourne

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1; 8:55 a.m.: ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice2; 7:30 p.m.: NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250; 5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3

CFL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS — Hamilton at Montreal

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

1 p.m.: BTN — UConn at Northwestern

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

9:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge: Baylor vs. Minnesota

GOLF

11 a.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship; 4:45 a.m. (Saturday): GOLF — USGA Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: ESPNU — Milton (Ga.) at North Cobb (Ga.)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.: ESPN2 — PFL: Featherweights & Light Heavyweights

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.: FSIN -- Cincinnati at Miami; 8 p.m.: MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox OR Milwaukee at Minnesota

NFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: FOX -- Preseason: Indianapolis at Detroit; 8 p.m.: NFLN — Preseason: Minnesota at Kansas City

PARALYMPICS

3 a.m.: NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby; Judo; 12 a.m. (Saturday): NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby; 3 a.m. (Saturday): NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Goalball

RUGBY

5:30 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Melbourne

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6:30 p.m.: ESPN — MLS: FC Cincinnati at Columbus Crew SC; 8:30 p.m.: ESPN — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Orlando City SC; 10 p.m.: FS1 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana

TENNIS

2 p.m.: TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA Semifinal 1, Chicago-WTA; 11 a.m.: ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open Qualifying; 6 p.m.: TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP Semifinals, Cleveland-WTA

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.: CBSSN — Phoenix at New York; 10 p.m.: NBATV — Chicago at Seattle

