Wednesday
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: ESPN — Coastal Carolina at Louisiana (Lafayette)
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.: ACCN — Georgia Tech at Wake Forest
GOLF
5 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup
MLB BASEBALL
6:05 p.m.: FS1 — LA Dodgers vs. Atlanta, Game 3; 8:40 p.m.: TBS — Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Game 4
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Netherlands at Italy, League A, Group 1; 6 p.m.: FS2 — Copo Do Brasil: São Paulo-SP at Fortaleza-CE, Round of 16
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Thursday): TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds
