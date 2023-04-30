Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.: SECN — Tennessee at Arkansas
GOLF
4 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Second Round, Twin Warriors & Santa Ana Pueblo Golf Clubs, Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Atlanta at NY Mets; 8 p.m.: FS1 — San Francisco at Houston; 11 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at LA Dodgers OR Cincinnati at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Boston, Game 1; 10 p.m.: TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Denver, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at New Jersey, Game 7
SOCCER (MEN)
3 p.m.: USA — Premier League: Everton at Leicester City
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds; 5 a.m. (Tuesday): TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Quarterfinals, Madrid-ATP Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Tuesday): TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Quarterfinals, Madrid-ATP Early Rounds