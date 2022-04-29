Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware; 1 p.m.: CBS — Formula E: The Monaco ePrix, Round 6, Monaco (Taped); 1:30 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The A-GAME 200, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware; 3 p.m.: NBC — AMA Supercross: Round 16, Denver; 9 p.m.: CBSSN — Formula E: The Monaco ePrix, Round 6, Monaco (Taped)
BOXING
10 p.m.: ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Shakur Stevenson vs. Óscar Valdez (Junior-Lightweights), Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.: SECN — Alabama at South Carolina; 1 p.m.: ACCN — Boston College at Notre Dame; 4 p.m.: ESPNU — Miami at Georgia Tech; 6 p.m.: ACCN — TCU at Florida St.; 7 p.m.: SECN — Auburn at Tennessee; 8 p.m.: ESPN2 — Mississippi at Arkansas, ESPNU — Santa Clara at San Diego
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: BTN — Maryland Spring Game: From College Park, Md.; 2 p.m.: BTN — Minnesota Spring Game: From Minneapolis; 2:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — Washington Spring Game: From Seattle; 4:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — California Spring Game: From Berkeley, Calif.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)
2 p.m.: ESPNU — Harvard at Yale
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
12 p.m.: ESPNU — Maryland at Michigan
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.: ESPN2 — Florida at LSU; 3 p.m.: SECN — Mississippi St. at Kentucky; 4 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia at Louisville, BTN — Minnesota at Michigan; 5 p.m.: SECN — Texas A&M at Missouri; 9 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.: CBSSN — The Drake Relays: From Des Moines, Iowa
CURLING
1 p.m.: CNBC — World Mixed Doubles Championship: TBD, Final, Geneva (Taped)
GOLF
8 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Catalunya Championship, Third Round, PGA Catalunya Resort - Stadium Course, Girona, Spain; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico, GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Second Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, Woodlands, Texas; 6 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, Third Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.
FISHING
9 a.m.: CBSSN — Sport Fishing Championship: The Louisiana Gulf Coast Billfish Classic, Grand Isle & Lake Venice, La.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
4 p.m.: CBSSN — The Iverson Classic All-America Game: Team Loyalty vs. Team Honor, Bartlett, Tenn.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN)
8:30 a.m.: NHLN — U-18 World Championship: U.S. vs. Czech Republic, Semifinal, Landshut, Germany; 12:30 p.m.: NHLN — U-18 World Championship: Sweden vs. Finland, Semifinal, Landshut, Germany
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.: ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas; 7 p.m.: ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera (Bantamweights), Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.: FS1 — LA Angels at Chicago White Sox; 7 p.m.: FS1 — Philadelphia at NY Mets; 8 p.m.: BALLY -- Cincinnati at Colorado; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at LA Dodgers
NFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: ABC, ESPN, NFLN— The 2022 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Las Vegas
SOCCER (MEN)
7:30 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United; 10 a.m.: CNBC — Premier League: Norwich City at Aston Villa, USA — Premier League: Burnley at Watford; 12:30 p.m.: NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Leeds United
SOCCER (WOMEN)
6:30 a.m.: CNBC — FASL: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester City
SWIMMING
6 p.m.: CNBC — U.S. International Team Trials: Finals, Greensboro, N.C.
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Semifinals; Madrid-WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Semifinals; Madrid-WTA Early Rounds; 5 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Finals; Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Finals; Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.: ESPN2 — The Penn Relays: From Philadelphia
USFL FOOTBALL
4 p.m.: FOX — Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Birmingham, Ala.; 8 p.m.: FOX — Birmingham vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala.
Sunday
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.: FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped); 1 p.m.: NBC — IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy Grand Prix Of Alabama, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.; 3 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The DuraMAX Drydene 400, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware, NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.; 6 p.m.: CNBC — MotoGP: The Spanish Grand Prix, Frontera, Spain (Taped); 7 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: The Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)
BOWLING
12 p.m.: FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Quarterfinals, Lake Wales, Fla. (Taped)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.: SECN — Kentucky at Florida; 1 p.m.: ESPN — Mississippi at Arkansas; 2 p.m.: BTN — Michigan at Purdue; 3 p.m.: SECN — Mississippi St. at Missouri; 4 p.m.: ESPNU — UC Irvine at Long Beach St.; 9 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Utah
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)
12 p.m.: ESPNU — Notre Dame at Syracuse; 5:30 p.m.: ACCN — North Carolina at Duke
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
1 p.m.: ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, South Bend, Ind.; 3:30 p.m.: ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, South Bend, Ind.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.: ACCN — Virginia Tech at Boston College; 12 p.m.: BTN — Minnesota at Michigan, ESPN2 — Florida at LSU; 2 p.m.: ESPNU — Houston at South Florida; 5 p.m.: PAC-12N — California at Arizona St.; 6 p.m.: SECN — Tennessee at Mississippi; 7 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Catalunya Championship, Final Round, PGA Catalunya Resort - Stadium Course, Girona, Spain; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico; 3 p.m.: CBS — PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico, GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, Woodlands, Texas; 6 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, Final Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN)
8:30 a.m.: NHLN — U-18 World Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Landshut, Germany; 12:30 p.m.: NHLN — U-18 World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Landshut, Germany
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Toronto OR Boston at Baltimore (1 p.m.); 3 p.m.: BALLY -- Cincinnati at Colorado; 4:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at LA Dodgers OR Washington at San Francisco (Joined in Progress); 7 p.m.: ESPN — Philadelphia at NY Mets, ESPN2 — Philadelphia at NY Mets (Kay-Rod Cast)
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Boston, Game 1; 3:30 p.m.: ABC — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Memphis, Game 7 (If Necessary)
RODEO
2 p.m.: CBS — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Billings, Mont. (Taped); 8 p.m.: CBSSN — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, Round 3 & Championship Round, Billings, Mont. (Taped)
RUGBY (MEN)
2 p.m.: CNBC — Premiership: Wasps at London (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN)
7 a.m.: CBSSN — SPFL: Rangers at Celtic FC; 9 a.m.: CBSSN — Serie A: Fiorentina at AC Milan, USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Everton; 11:30 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham United; 12 p.m.: CBSSN — Serie A: Inter Milan at Udinese; 4 p.m.: ESPN — MLS: Philadelphia Union at Nashville SC; 9 p.m.: FS2 — The Brazil Cup: Juazeirense at Palmeiras, Third Round Leg 2 (Taped); 10 p.m.: FS1 — MLS: Minnesota United FC at LAFC
SOCCER (WOMEN)
6:50 p.m.: FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: TBD, Round of 16
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Finals; Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Finals; Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds; 5 a.m. (Monday): TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Monday): TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
USFL FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.: USA — Pittsburgh vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala.