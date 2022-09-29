Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore; 9 a.m.: ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore; 5:30 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.; 4:40 a.m. (Saturday): ESPNEWS — W Series: Qualifying, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore; 5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
CFL FOOTBALL
10:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Ottawa at British Columbia
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
10:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — Exhibition: Arizona Red-Blue Game, Tucson, Ariz.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
4 p.m.: BTN — Michigan St. at Ohio St.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN — Tulane at Houston, ESPNU — Penn at Dartmouth; 7:30 p.m.: CBSSN — UTSA at Middle Tennessee St.; 8 p.m.: FS1 — San Diego St. at Boise St.; 10:30 p.m.: ESPN — Washington at UCLA; 11 p.m.: CBSSN — New Mexico at UNLV
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
6 p.m.: ACCN — Boston College at Notre Dame
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
6:30 p.m.: BTN — Michigan St. at Maryland; 8 p.m.: SECN — Mississippi at LSU; 8:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford; 9 p.m.: BTN — Penn St. at Wisconsin; 10:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara
FIBA BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
3 a.m.: ESPN2 — World Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Sydney; 2 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2 — World Cup: TBD, Final, Sydney
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Second Round, Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland; 12:30 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Second Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas; 3:30 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Second Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN2 — Collins Hill (Ga.) at Buford (Ga.)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.: BALLY — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs; 7 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at NY Yankees OR Boston at Toronto
NBA BASKETBALL
6 a.m.: NBATV — Preseason: Golden State vs. Washington, Saitama, Japan; 10 p.m.: NBATV — Preseason: Maccabi Ra'anana vs. LA Clippers, Seattle
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NHLN — Preseason: NY Rangers at New Jersey
SOCCER (MEN)
10 p.m.: FS2 — CPL: FC Edmonton at Pacific FC; 12 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Juárez (Taped)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Tallinn-WTA Quarterfinals; Parma-WTA Semifinals; 1 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — Seoul-ATP Semifinals; 6 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — Tallinn-WTA Semifinal