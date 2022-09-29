Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore; 9 a.m.: ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore; 5:30 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.; 4:40 a.m. (Saturday): ESPNEWS — W Series: Qualifying, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore; 5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

CFL FOOTBALL

10:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Ottawa at British Columbia

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

10:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — Exhibition: Arizona Red-Blue Game, Tucson, Ariz.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

4 p.m.: BTN — Michigan St. at Ohio St.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN — Tulane at Houston, ESPNU — Penn at Dartmouth; 7:30 p.m.: CBSSN — UTSA at Middle Tennessee St.; 8 p.m.: FS1 — San Diego St. at Boise St.; 10:30 p.m.: ESPN — Washington at UCLA; 11 p.m.: CBSSN — New Mexico at UNLV

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)

6 p.m.: ACCN — Boston College at Notre Dame

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)

6:30 p.m.: BTN — Michigan St. at Maryland; 8 p.m.: SECN — Mississippi at LSU; 8:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford; 9 p.m.: BTN — Penn St. at Wisconsin; 10:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara

FIBA BASKETBALL (WOMEN)

3 a.m.: ESPN2 — World Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Sydney; 2 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2 — World Cup: TBD, Final, Sydney

GOLF

7 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Second Round, Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland; 12:30 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Second Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas; 3:30 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Second Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN2 — Collins Hill (Ga.) at Buford (Ga.)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.: BALLY — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs; 7 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at NY Yankees OR Boston at Toronto

NBA BASKETBALL

6 a.m.: NBATV — Preseason: Golden State vs. Washington, Saitama, Japan; 10 p.m.: NBATV — Preseason: Maccabi Ra'anana vs. LA Clippers, Seattle

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.: NHLN — Preseason: NY Rangers at New Jersey

SOCCER (MEN)

10 p.m.: FS2 — CPL: FC Edmonton at Pacific FC; 12 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Juárez (Taped)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Tallinn-WTA Quarterfinals; Parma-WTA Semifinals; 1 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — Seoul-ATP Semifinals; 6 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — Tallinn-WTA Semifinal

