Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUTO RACING
10 p.m.: USA — AMA Supercross: Round 2, Oakland, Calif.
BOXING
10 p.m.: ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Joe Smith Jr. vs. Steve Geffrard (Light-Heavyweights), Verona, N.Y.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
12 p.m.: BTN — Northwestern at Michigan St., ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Kansas St., FOX — Creighton at Xavier, FS1 — Seton Hall at Marquette; 12:30 p.m.: USA — Dayton at Duquesne; 1 p.m.: ESPN — Tennessee at Kentucky, SECN — Florida at South Carolina; 2 p.m.: ABC — NC State at Duke, BTN — Rutgers at Maryland, CBS — West Virginia at Kansas, ESPN2 — Arkansas at LSU; 2:30 p.m.: USA — Fordham at St. Louis; 3 p.m.: CBSSN — Furman at Chattanooga, ESPN — Florida St. at Syracuse; 3:30 p.m.: SECN — Texas A&M at Missouri; 4 p.m.: ACCN — Louisville at Pittsburgh, ESPN2 — Oklahoma at TCU, PAC-12N — California at Washington St.; 4:30 p.m.: USA — Rhode Island at UMass; 5 p.m.: CBSSN — Nevada at Air Force, ESPN — Oklahoma St. at Baylor, ESPNU — Missouri St. at Valparaiso; 5:30 p.m.: FS1 — Boise St. at New Mexico; 6 p.m.: ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Georgia, PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington, SECN — Alabama at Mississippi St.; 7 p.m.: CBSSN — Loyola of Chicago at Indiana St., ESPNU — UCF at South Florida; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Georgia Tech at North Carolina, ESPN2 — Houston at Tulsa, PAC-12N — Utah at Arizona; 8:30 p.m.: SECN — Auburn at Mississippi; 9 p.m.: ESPNU — Tarleton St. at Grand Canyon; 10 p.m.: ESPN2 — Colorado at Arizona St.; 10:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA; 11 p.m.: CBSSN — BYU at San Francisco, FS1 — Oregon at Southern Cal
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: CBSSN — Hula Bowl: KAI vs. AINA, Orlando, Fla.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN)
8 p.m.: BTN — Notre Dame at Ohio St.
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Australasia: Australian PGA Championship, Third Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia (Taped); 7 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu; 2:30 a.m. (Sunday): GOLF — Asian Tour: The Singapore International Championship, Final Round, Tampines Course, Singapore (Taped); 6:30 a.m. (Sunday): GOLF — PGA Tour Australasia: Australian PGA Championship, Final Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia (Taped)
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN)
12 p.m.: ESPNEWS — NLL: Albany at Philadelphia
NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.: NBATV — LA Lakers at Denver
NFL FOOTBALL
4:30 p.m.: NBC — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Las Vegas at Cincinnati; 8 p.m.: CBS — AFC Wild Card Playoff: New England at Buffalo
NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.: NHLN — Washington at NY Islanders; 7 p.m.: NHLN — Toronto at St. Louis
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.: ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze (Featherweights), Las Vegas
ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL
6 p.m.: FS2 — Playoff: Indios de Mayagüez vs. Criollos de Caguas, Final Game 1
RUGBY
10 a.m.: CNBC — European Champions Cup Group Stage: Leicester at Connacht
SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
12:30 p.m.: CNBC — FIS: World Cup, Park City, Utah (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN)
10 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Watford at Newcastle United; 12:30 p.m.: NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Aston Villa
Sunday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
12 p.m.: BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St., FS1 — Butler at Villanova; 1 p.m.: ESPN — Cincinnati at Wichita St.; 2 p.m.: BTN — Iowa at Minnesota; 4:30 p.m.: FOX — Georgetown at St. John's; 6 p.m.: CBSSN — Holy Cross at Colgate
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
12 p.m.: ACCN — Louisville at Boston College, CBSSN — Saint Louis at Dayton; 1 p.m.: SECN — Vanderbilt at LSU; 2 p.m.: ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami, CBSSN — Villanova at Marquette, FS1 — Indiana at Purdue, PAC-12N — Stanford at Utah; 3 p.m.: ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee, ESPNU — South Florida at UCF, SECN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi; 3:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — South Carolina at Arkansas; 4 p.m.: ACCN — Duke at NC State, CBSSN — American U. at Bucknell; 5 p.m.: ESPN — Michigan at Maryland, SECN — Auburn at Texas A&M; 6 p.m.: ACCN — Clemson at Virginia Tech, BTN — Nebraska at Iowa
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN)
3 p.m.: ABC — Alabama at Florida; 5 p.m.: PAC-12N — Stanford at California
COLLEGE WRESTLING
4 p.m.: BTN — Iowa at Illinois; 5 p.m.: ESPNU — Rutgers at Penn St.
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Australasia: Australian PGA Championship, Final Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia (Taped); 6 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
7 p.m.: ESPN2 — Geico Showcase: Westtown (Pa.) vs. Gill St. Bernards (N.J.), Springfield, Mass.; 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — Geico Showcase: Compass Prep (Ariz.) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.), Springfield, Mass.
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 4:30 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: NBATV — Salt Lake City at Birmingham
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: FOX — NFC Wild Card Playoff: Philadelphia at Tampa Bay; 4:30 p.m.: CBS — NFC Wild Card Playoff: San Francisco at Dallas; 8:15 p.m.: NBC — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Pittsburgh at Kansas City
NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.: NHLN — Vancouver at Washington
ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL
6 p.m.: FS2 — Playoff: Criollos de Caguas vs. Indios de Mayagüez, Final Game 2
RODEO
3 p.m.: CBS — PBR: The Tractor Supply Co. Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Chicago; 8 p.m.: CBSSN — PBR: The Tractor Supply Co. Invitational, Championship Round, Chicago (Taped)
RUGBY
3 p.m.: CNBC — European Champions Cup Group Stage: Ulster at Northampton (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN)
9 a.m.: USA — Premier League: Brentford at Liverpool; 1 p.m.: ESPN2 — Spanish Super Cup: Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao, Final, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
SOCCER (WOMEN)
9:30 a.m.: CNBC — FASL: Reading at Arsenal
TENNIS
7 p.m.: ESPN — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia
