Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN)
5:30 a.m.: FS2 — AFL Playoffs: Melbourne at Carlton, Semifinal; 5:15 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL Playoffs: Greater Western Sydney at Port Adelaide, Semifinal
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN)
11 p.m.: FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Greater Western Sydney
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore; 8:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore; 2:30 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.; 4:30 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.; 7:30 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Playoffs - Round of 12, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.; 10:30 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped); 5:25 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
BOXING
9:30 p.m.: SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Bethlehem, Penn. (Taped); 10 p.m.: ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Joet Gonzalez (Featherweights), Corpus Christi, Texas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN — Army at UTSA, FS1 — Virginia at Maryland; 8 p.m.: CBSSN — Utah St. at Air Force
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
8 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia Tech at Louisville
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)
6 p.m.: ACCN — Syracuse at Miami
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
5:30 p.m.: BTN — Illinois at UCF; 8 p.m.: BTN — Southern Cal at Purdue
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Second Round, Wentworth Club - West Course, Surrey, England; 1:30 p.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation, Second Round, The Grove, College Grove, Tenn.; 4 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, First Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D.; 6 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Second Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, Napa, Calif.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: ESPNU — McCallie (Tenn.) at Brentwood Academy (Tenn.)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Pittsburgh OR Atlanta at Miami; 7:05 p.m.: APPLETV+ — Tampa Bay at Baltimore; 8:15 p.m.: APPLETV+ — Philadelphia at St. Louis; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Seattle OR Chicago Cubs at Arizona (9:30 p.m.)
RUGBY (MEN)
2 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at New Zealand
RUGBY (WOMEN)
3:55 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Sydney
TENNIS
8 a.m.: TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: Spain vs. Serbia, Britain vs. Switzerland, Italy vs. Chile, Croatia vs. Finland; 5 p.m.: TENNIS — San Diego-WTA Semifinal; 8:30 p.m.: TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Osaka-WTA Semifinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Playoffs First Round: Washington at New York, Game 1; 9:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Playoffs First Round: Atlanta at Dallas, Game 1