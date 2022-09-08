Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN)
5:30 a.m.: FS2 — AFL Premiership: Brisbane at Melbourne, Semifinal; 5 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL Premiership: Fremantle at Collingwood, Semifinal
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN)
2 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Geelong
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.: ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy; 10:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy; 3 p.m.: FS2 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 10, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.; 5 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.; 7:30 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Kansas Lottery 200, Playoffs - Round of 10, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
BOXING
9 p.m.: SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Louisville at UCF; 9 p.m.: CBSSN — Boise St. at New Mexico
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
8 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
6 p.m.: ACCN — Michigan St. at North Carolina, BTN — Stanford at Penn St., ESPNU — Wisconsin at Kentucky; 8:30 p.m.: BTN — Oregon at Minnesota
FIBA BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
10 p.m.: NBATV — Exhibition: U.S. Red vs. U.S. White, Las Vegas
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Second Round, Wentworth Club - West Course, Virginia Water, Surrey, England; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, First Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis; 4 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Second Round, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati; 11 p.m.: GOLF — Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Third Round, Bear's Best Cheongna Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: ESPNU — Lake Gibson (Fla.) at Lehigh (Fla.)
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.: MLBN — San Francisco at Chicago Cubs; 8 p.m.: BALLY -- Cincinnati at Milwaukee, MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Texas OR Detroit at Kansas City
RUGBY
6 a.m. (Saturday): CNBC — Men's and Women's Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Day 2, Cape Town, South Africa
RUGBY (WOMEN)
11 p.m.: FS2 — NRL: Titans vs. Eels; 12:30 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — NRL: Broncos vs. Dragons
SOCCER (MEN)
7:30 p.m.: FS2 — CPL: FC Edmonton at York United FC; 10 p.m.: FS1 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Juárez
TENNIS
12 p.m.: ESPN2 — ATP: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.; 3 p.m.: ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.; 7 p.m.: ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.