Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday): FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Geelong
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.: BTN — Temple at Rutgers; 7 p.m.: ESPN — Boise St. at UCF; 7:30 p.m.: ACCN — South Florida at NC State, ESPNU — East Carolina vs. Appalachian St., Charlotte, N.C., PAC-12N — Weber St. at Utah; 8 p.m.: FOX — Ohio St. at Minnesota, SECN — Bowling Green at Tennessee; 10:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — S. Utah at Arizona St.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open; 10 a.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Oakland at Detroit; 7 p.m.: MLBN — Boston at Tampa Bay OR Miami at NY Mets; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Atlanta at Colorado OR Cleveland at Kansas City (Games Joined in Progress)
PARALYMPICS
3 a.m.: NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Road Cycling; 9 p.m.: NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Track & Field; Road Cycling; Wheelchair Tennis; Canoeing; 3 a.m. (Friday): NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Goalball (Final); Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Canberra
SOCCER (MEN'S)
10 p.m.: CBSSN — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: El Salvador vs. U.S.
SWIMMING
2 p.m.: CBSSN — ISL: Match 3
TENNIS
12 p.m.: ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open; 6 p.m.: ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: NBATV — Los Angeles at Minnesota; 10 p.m.: NBATV — Chicago at Las Vegas
