Thursday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday): FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Geelong

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m. (Friday): ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.: BTN — Temple at Rutgers; 7 p.m.: ESPN — Boise St. at UCF; 7:30 p.m.: ACCN — South Florida at NC State, ESPNU — East Carolina vs. Appalachian St., Charlotte, N.C., PAC-12N — Weber St. at Utah; 8 p.m.: FOX — Ohio St. at Minnesota, SECN — Bowling Green at Tennessee; 10:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — S. Utah at Arizona St.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open; 10 a.m.: GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship; 1 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MLBN — Oakland at Detroit; 7 p.m.: MLBN — Boston at Tampa Bay OR Miami at NY Mets; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Atlanta at Colorado OR Cleveland at Kansas City (Games Joined in Progress)

PARALYMPICS

3 a.m.: NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Road Cycling; 9 p.m.: NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Track & Field; Road Cycling; Wheelchair Tennis; Canoeing; 3 a.m. (Friday): NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Goalball (Final); Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball

RUGBY

5:30 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Canberra

SOCCER (MEN'S)

10 p.m.: CBSSN — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: El Salvador vs. U.S.

SWIMMING

2 p.m.: CBSSN — ISL: Match 3

TENNIS

12 p.m.: ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open; 6 p.m.: ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.: NBATV — Los Angeles at Minnesota; 10 p.m.: NBATV — Chicago at Las Vegas

