Saturday
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.: ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3; 8:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying; 9 a.m.: CBSSN — GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 1; 4:30 p.m.: NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The O'Reilly Auto Parts 300; 6 p.m.: FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1
BOXING
9 p.m.: SHO — Showtime Championship: Sergey Lipinets vs. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (Welterweights)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: ABC — Oklahoma at Texas Christian, ACCN — Syracuse at Clemson, BTN — Rutgers at Michigan State, CBSSN — Mercer at Army, ESPN — North Carolina State at North Carolina, ESPNU — Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, FOX — Nebraska at Ohio State, FS1 — Kansas at Kansas State, SECN — Auburn at Mississippi; 2 p.m.: ESPN2 — Tulane at Central Florida; 3:30 p.m.: ABC — Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, BTN — Iowa at Purdue, CBS — Alabama at Tennessee, CBSSN — Houston at Navy, ESPN — Baylor at Texas, FOX — Iowa State at Oklahoma State, FS1 — Penn State at Indiana; 4 p.m.: ACCN — Georgia Tech at Boston College, ESPNU — Georgia State at Troy, SECN — Kentucky at Missouri; 5:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — West Virginia at Texas Tech; 7 p.m.: CBSSN — Wyoming at Nevada (Reno), ESPN — South Carolina at Louisiana State, FS1 — Utah State at Boise State; 7:30 p.m.: ABC — Michigan at Minnesota, BTN — Maryland at Northwestern; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia at Miami, ESPNU — Louisiana Tech at Texas (San Antonio); 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Southern Methodist; 10:15 p.m.: ESPN — Texas State at Brigham Young; 10:30 p.m.: CBSSN — Nevada (Las Vegas) at San Diego State, FS1 — Air Force at San Jose State
FIGURE SKATING
3 p.m.: NBC — ISU: The Grand Prix Skate America; 9 p.m.: NBCSN — ISU: The Grand Prix Skate America
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Third Round; 1 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Third Round; 5 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: the Zozo Championship, Third Round
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
12 p.m.: ESPN2 — UFC 254 Prelims: Undercard Bouts
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.: FOX — World Series: LA Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, Game 4
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8:55 a.m.: ESPNEWS — Serie A: Sampdoria at Atalanta; 9:55 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Fulham; 12:30 p.m.: NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester United
TENNIS
8 a.m.: TENNIS — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Semifinals
Sunday
AUTO RACING
9:05 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula One: The Portugese Grand Prix; 12 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The SpeedyCash.com 400; 2 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA SpringNationals, FS2 — MotoAmerica: Day 2, Part 1; 2:30 p.m.: NBC — IndyCar: The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg; 3:30 p.m.: NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500; 4:30 p.m.: NBC — MotoGP: The Motorcycle Grand Prix Circuit; 6 p.m.: FS2 — MotoAmerica: Day 2, Part 2
BOWLING
5 p.m.: FS1 — PBA: Playoffs, Round of 24
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.: ACCN — Wake Forest at Duke
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
1:30 p.m.: ACCN — Notre Dame at Louisville; 2 p.m.: SECN — Florida at South Carolina; 4 p.m.: SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi; 5 p.m.: ESPNU — Georgia at Vanderbilt
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
3:30 p.m.: ACCN — Louisville at Pittsburgh; 5:30 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia Tech at Duke
GOLF
7 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Final Round; 1 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Final Round; 5 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: the Zozo Championship, Final Round
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
1 p.m.: ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, 7th-Place Game; 3 p.m.: ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, 5th-Place Game; 5 p.m.: ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, 3rd-Place Game; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, Championship
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.: FOX — World Series: LA Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, Game 5
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: CBS — Pittsburgh at Tennessee, FOX — Green Bay at Houston; 4:25 p.m.: CBS — Kansas City at Denver; 8:20 p.m.: NBC — Seattle at Arizona
SOCCER (MEN'S)
9:55 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Southampton; 12:30 p.m.: NBC — Premier League: Newcastle United at Wolverhampton; 3:30 p.m.: ABC — MLS: LA Galaxy at LA FC; 9 p.m.: FS1 — Liga MX: Club Atlético at Santos Laguna
TENNIS
9:30 a.m.: TENNIS — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Finals
