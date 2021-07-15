Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11:30 p.m.: FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Greater Western Sydney; 2:30 a.m. (Saturday): FS1 — AFL: Western at Gold Coast, FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at Melbourne
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1; 9:55 a.m.: ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice 2; 6:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.: NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 19
FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
6 p.m.: NBCSN — Exhibition: Australia vs. U.S.
FIBA BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
2:30 p.m.: NBCSN — Exhibition: Australia vs. U.S., Las Vegas
GOLF
4 a.m.: GOLF — PGA/EPGA Tour: The British Open, Second Round; 6 a.m.: GOLF — PGA/EPGA Tour: The British Open, Second Round; 5 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Second Round; 5 a.m. (Saturday): GOLF — PGA/EPGA Tour: The British Open, Third Round
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.: SHO — Bellator 262: Juliana Velasquez vs. Denise Kielholtz (Flyweights)
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLBN — Minnesota at Detroit (Game 1); 7 p.m.: FSIN -- Milwaukee at Cincinnati, MLBN — Boston at NY Yankees OR Tampa Bay at Atlanta
RUGBY
4 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Gold Coast; 6 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: St. George Illawarra at Manly Warringah; 5:30 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Melbourne
SOCCER (MEN'S)
6:30 p.m.: FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Guadeloupe vs. Jamaica; 9 p.m.: FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Suriname vs. Costa Rica
TBT BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN — TBT: We Are D3 vs. Team Challenge ALS; 9 p.m.: ESPN2 — TBT: Ex-Pats vs. AfterShocks
TENNIS
4 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Quarterfinals; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Quarterfinals; 4:30 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Semifinals; 6 a.m. (Saturday): TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Semifinals
X GAMES
9 p.m.: ESPN — X Games 2021: Day 3, BMX, Skateboard, Moto X Competitions
