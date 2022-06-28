Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Thursday): FS2 — AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Manly-Warringah
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRLS)
12 p.m.: ESPNU — The Naptown Challenge: TBD, Class of 2023, Annapolis, Md.; 2 p.m.: ESPNU — The Naptown Challenge: TBD, Class of 2024, Annapolis, Md.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
ICE HOCKEY (MEN)
6 p.m.: NHLN — Memorial Cup Tournament: Hamilton at Saint John, Championship
LACROSSE (WOMEN)
7 p.m.: ESPN2 — World Championships: U.S. vs. Canada, Opening Round, Baltimore
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at NY Mets OR Pittsburgh at Washington; 7 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Boston at Toronto; 8 p.m.: BALLY -- Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs
SOCCER (MEN)
6:50 p.m.: FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Dominican Republic vs. Jamaica, Quarterfinal, San Pedro Sula, Honduras; 9:50 p.m.: FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Guatemala vs. Mexico, Quarterfinal, San Pedro Sula, Honduras; 10:30 p.m.: FS1 — MLS: FC Dallas at LA FC
TENNIS
6 a.m.: ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London; 11 a.m.: ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London; 6 a.m. (Thursday): ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London
WNBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.: NBATV — Connecticut at Chicago; 10 p.m.: NBATV — Indiana at Phoenix