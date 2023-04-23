Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.: SECN — Florida at Tennessee
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Baltimore OR Houston at Tampa Bay; 9:30 p.m.: FS1 — Oakland at LA Angels
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee at Miami, Game 4; 10 p.m.: TNT — Western Conference First Round: Memphis at LA Lakers, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: New Jersey at NY Rangers, Game 4; 7:30 p.m.: TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 4; 9:30 p.m.: ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Vegas at Winnipeg, Game 4; 10 p.m.: TBS — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Seattle, Game 4
RUGBY (MEN)
2 a.m. (Tuesday): FS2 — NRL: St. George Illawara at Sydney
SOCCER (MEN)
2:45 p.m.: CBSSN — Serie A: AS Roma at Atalanta
TENNIS
4 a.m. (Tuesday): TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Tuesday): TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds