Monday
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.: ESPNU — College World Series: Stanford vs. Arizona; 7 p.m.: ESPN — College World Series: Vanderbilt vs. NC State
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.: MLBN — Atlanta at NY Mets (Game 1); 7:30 p.m.: MLBN — Houston at Baltimore; 8 p.m.: FSIN -- Cincinnati at Minnesota; 10 p.m.: ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Diego
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.: NBCSN — NY Islanders at Tampa Bay, Game 5
SOCCER (MEN'S)
11:30 a.m.: ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Ukraine vs. Austria; ESPN2 — UEFA European Championship: North Macedonia vs. Netherlands; 2:30 p.m.: ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Russia vs. Denmark, ESPN2 — UEFA European Championship: Finland vs. Belgium; 5 p.m.: FS1 — Copa América: Uruguay vs. Chile; 8 p.m.: FS1 — Copa América: Argentina vs. Paraguay
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP & Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP & Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Tuesday): TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP & Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
7 p.m.: NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Qualifying Rounds; 8 p.m.: NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals
