Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
BIATHLON
10 p.m.: NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Women's Sprint, Oestersund, Sweden (Taped)
BOXING
10 p.m.: SHO — Championship Boxing: Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton Jr. (Super-Bantamweights), Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
10 a.m.: CBSSN — Baha Mar Bahamas Championship: Louisville vs. Maryland, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas; 12 p.m.: FS2 — St. Peter's at Providence; 4 p.m.: FS2 — NJIT at St. John's; 6 p.m.: FS2 — SIU_Edwardsville at Creighton; 7 p.m.: BTN — Marshall at Indiana, CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: TBD, Championship, Niceville, Fla.; 8 p.m.: FS2 — N. Illinois at Marquette, PAC-12N — Sacramento St. at Arizona; 9:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — BYU at Utah
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: ABC — Georgia at Georgia Tech, BTN — Maryland at Rutgers, CBSSN — Houston at UConn, ESPN — Florida St. at Florida, ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Boston College, ESPNU — Navy at Temple, FOX — Ohio St. at Michigan, FS1 — Texas Tech at Baylor, SECN — Florida St. at Florida (Command Center); 3:30 p.m.: ABC — Penn St. at Michigan St., BTN — Northwestern at Illinois, CBS — Alabama at Auburn, CBSSN — W. Kentucky at Marshall, ESPN — Oregon St. at Oregon, FS1 — Indiana at Purdue; 3:45 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia, SECN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee; 4 p.m.: ESPN2 — Tulsa at SMU, ESPNU — Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, FOX — Wisconsin at Minnesota, PAC-12N — Arizona at Arizona St.; 5 p.m.: NBCSN — Grambling St. at Southern U.; 7 p.m.: ESPN — Texas A&M at LSU, FS1 — West Virginia at Kansas; 7:30 p.m.: ABC — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., ACCN — Pittsburgh at Syracuse, ESPN2 — Kentucky at Louisville, ESPNU — Tulane at Memphis, SECN — Clemson at South Carolina; 8 p.m.: FOX — Notre Dame at Stanford; 9 p.m.: CBSSN — Nevada at Colorado St.; 10:30 p.m.: ESPN — BYU at Southern Cal, FS1 — California at UCLA
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
2 p.m.: FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Milwaukee; 9 p.m.: BTN — Nebraska at Purdue; 11:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — Stanford at California
GOLF
5 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa; 2:30 p.m.: GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Spain Open, Third Round, Los Naranjos Golf Club, Málaga, Spain (Taped); 12 a.m. (Sunday): GOLF — Asian Tour: The Blue Canyon Phuket Championship, Final Round, Blue Canyon CC (Canyon Course), Phuket Island, Thailand; 5 a.m. (Sunday): GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: NBATV — Phoenix at Brooklyn
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NHLN — Edmonton at Vegas
SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
3 p.m.: NBC — FIS: World Cup, Killington, Vt. (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN)
7:30 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Arsenal; 10 a.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Norwich City, USA — Premier League: Southampton at Liverpool; 12:30 p.m.: NBC — Premier League: Leeds United at Brighton & Hove Albion
TENNIS
6 p.m.: TENNIS — WTT: Springfield vs. Orange County, New York vs. San Diego, Indian Wells, Calif.
Sunday
BIATHLON
10 p.m.: NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Men's Sprint, Oestersund, Sweden (Taped)
CFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: ESPN2 — East Division Playoff: Montreal at Hamilton, Semifinal; 4:30 p.m.: ESPNEWS — West Division Playoff: Calgary at Saskatchewan, Semifinal
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
10:30 a.m.: ESPNU — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Seventh Place Game, Orlando, Fla.; 12 p.m.: FS1 — Bethune-Cookman at Seton Hall, SECN — Troy at Florida; 1 p.m.: ESPN — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Championship, Orlando, Fla.; 2 p.m.: FS1 — E. Michigan at DePaul; 4 p.m.: ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Orlando, Fla., SECN — Penn at Arkansas; 6 p.m.: ESPN2 — Villanova at La Salle; 6:30 p.m.: ESPNU — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Fifth Place Game, Orlando, Fla.; 7 p.m.: PAC-12N — Stanford at Colorado; 8 p.m.: ESPN2 — HBCU Challenge: Hampton vs. Norfolk St., Phoenix; 9 p.m.: PAC-12N — Fresno St. at California; 10:30 p.m.: ESPNU — HBCU Challenge: Grambling St. vs. Morgan St., Phoenix
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
2 p.m.: ACCN — Troy at Duke, BTN — Marshall at Michigan St., PAC-12N — Wisconsin at Colorado, SECN — Bethune-Cookman at Alabama; 4 p.m.: ACCN — Richmond at Virginia
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
8:30 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Women's Volleyball Selection Special
FIGURE SKATING
3 p.m.: NBC — ISU: Grand Prix, Sochi, Russia
GOLF
5 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa; 2:30 p.m.: GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Spain Open, Final Round, Los Naranjos Golf Club, Málaga, Spain (Taped)
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.: FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 4 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
LUGE
7 p.m.: NBCSN — FIL: World Cup, Sochi, Russia (Taped)
NBA
5 p.m.: BALLY -- Milwaukee at Indiana
NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
3 p.m.: NBATV — College Park at Capital City
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: FOX — Tampa Bay at Indianapolis; 4:05 p.m.: CBS — LA Chargers at Denver; 4:25 p.m.: FOX — LA Rams at Green Bay; 8:20 p.m.: NBC — Cleveland at Baltimore
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.: NHLN — NY Islanders at NY Rangers
ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL
4 p.m.: FS2 — Crillos de Caguas at Cangrejeros de Santurce
RUGBY
11 p.m.: NBCSN — Premiership: Sale at Saracens (Taped)
SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
12:30 p.m.: NBC — FIS: World Cup, Killington, Vt.; 5:30 p.m.: NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Killington, Vt. (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN)
3 p.m.: ABC — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Real Salt Lake at Sporting KC, Semifinal; 5:30 p.m.: ESPN — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Nashville SC at Philadelphia Union, Semifinal; 8:30 p.m.: ESPN — USL Championship Playoff: Orange County at Tampa Bay, Final
TENNIS
12 p.m.: CBSSN — The Davis Cup: U.S. vs. Colombia, Group E, Turin, Italy; 6 p.m.: TENNIS — WTT: TBD, Final, Indian Wells, Calif.
X GAMES
2 p.m.: ABC — World of X: The Sls Super Crown World Championship Jacksonville, Fla.
