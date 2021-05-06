Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
12 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Gold Coast; 5:30 a.m. (Saturday): FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Port Adelaide
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya; 8:55 a.m.: ESPNU — Formula One: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya; 7:30 p.m.: FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The LiftKits4Less.com 200; 5:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: ACCN — Florida St. at Notre Dame; 7 p.m.: PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Oregon St.; 8 p.m.: SECN — LSU at Auburn; 8:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Texas at TCU
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
10 a.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TCU vs. UCLA, First Round; 11 a.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Loyola Marymount vs. LSU, First Round; 12 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Cal Poly vs. Southern Cal, First Round; 1 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Stanford vs. Florida St., First Round; 2 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round Elimination-Bracket; 3 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round Elimination-Bracket; 4 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round Winners-Bracket; 5 p.m.: ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round Winners-Bracket
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
4 p.m.: ACCN — Robert Morris at Syracuse, CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Colgate at Lehigh, Semifinal; 7 p.m.: CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Loyola (Md.) vs. Army, Semifinal
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5:30 p.m.: BTN — Northwestern at Purdue; 6 p.m.: SECN — Georgia at Mississippi St.; 6:30 p.m.: ESPNU — Auburn at LSU; 7 p.m.: ESPN2 — Arizona at Oregon; 8 p.m.: BTN — Michigan at Minnesota; 10 p.m.: PAC-12N — Stanford at UCLA
CURLING (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.: NBCSN — World Championship: U.S. vs. Russia
GOLF
9 a.m.: GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Canary Islands Championship, Second Round; 11 a.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Second Round; 2 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round; 11:30 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Third Round; 6:30 a.m. (Saturday): GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Canary Islands Championship, Third Round
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS2 — America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.: SHO — Bellator 258: Juan Archuleta vs. Sergio Pettis (Bantamweights)
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLBN — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs; 7 p.m.: FSIN -- Cincinnati at Cleveland, MLBN — Washington at NY Yankees OR Philadelphia at Atlanta; 10 p.m.: MLBN — LA Dodgers at LA Angels OR Tampa Bay at Oakland (Games Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.: ESPN — Boston at Chicago; 10:05 p.m.: ESPN — LA Lakers at Portland
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NHLN — Philadelphia at Washington
RUGBY
6 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Parramatta
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:55 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Leicester City
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
9:30 p.m.: FS1 — South Division: Sea Lions vs. Blues
TENNIS
7 a.m.: TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, ATP Singles & Doubles Quarterfinals
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.