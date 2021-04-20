Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: ACCN — Rhode Island at Boston College; 6 p.m.: ACCN — Florida Gulf Coast at Miami
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Indiana/Michigan St. vs. Michigan, Quarterfinal; 2:30 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. Iowa, Quarterfinal; 5 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Penn St., Quarterfinal; 7:30 p.m.: BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Northwestern, Quarterfinal
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.: ESPNU — Louisville at Kentucky, SECN — Clemson at South Carolina
GOLF
6 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, First Round
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — San Francisco at Philadelphia OR Baltimore at Miami; 4 p.m.: MLBN — Minnesota at Oakland OR Houston at Colorado (games joined in progress); 6:30 p.m.: ESPN — Atlanta at NY Yankees
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: FSIN -- Oklahoma City at Indiana, NBATV — Phoenix at Philadelphia; 10 p.m.: NBATV — Memphis at LA Clippers
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NBCSN — Nashville at Chicago; 9:30 p.m.: NBCSN — San Jose at Vegas
RUGBY
5:30 a.m. (Thursday): FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Penrith
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — Serie A: Cagliari at Udinese; 3 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Aston Villa; 10 p.m.: FS1 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Monterrey
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.: NBCSN — FASL: Chelsea at Manchester City; 10 p.m.: CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: OL Reign at Portland FC, Group Stage, Group B
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds; 5 a.m. (Thursday): TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Thursday): TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
