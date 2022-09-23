Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN)
1 a.m. (Sunday): FS2 — AFL Premiership: Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.: USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas; 12:30 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas; 3:30 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Andy's Frozen Custard 300, Playoffs - Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas; 11:30 p.m.: FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.: ABC — Clemson at Wake Forest, ACCN — Rhode Island at Pittsburgh, BTN — Cent. Michigan at Penn St., CBSSN — Buffalo at E. Michigan, ESPN — Missouri at Auburn, ESPN2 — Baylor at Iowa St., ESPNU — TCU at SMU, FOX — Maryland at Michigan, FS1 — Duke at Kansas, SECN — Bowling Green at Mississippi St.; 2 p.m.: PAC-12N — UCLA at Colorado; 3:30 p.m.: ABC — Notre Dame at North Carolina, ACCN — Middle Tennessee at Miami, BTN — Minnesota at Michigan St., CBS — Florida at Tennessee, CBSSN — FIU at W. Kentucky, ESPN — Texas at Texas Tech, ESPN2 — Indiana at Cincinnati, FS1 — Toledo at San Diego St.; 4 p.m.: ESPNU — Georgia Tech at UCF, FOX — Oregon at Washington St., SECN — Tulsa at Mississippi; 5:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — Arizona at California; 7 p.m.: CBSSN — UNLV at Utah St., ESPN — Arkansas at Texas A&M, ESPN2 — N. Illinois at Kentucky, FS1 — Iowa at Rutgers, NFLN — Marshall at Troy; 7:30 p.m.: ABC — Wisconsin at Ohio St., BTN — FAU at Purdue, ESPNU — Charlotte at South Carolina, SECN — Vanderbilt at Alabama; 8 p.m.: ACCN — Boston College at Florida St., FOX — Kansas St. at Oklahoma; 9:30 p.m.: PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Oregon St.; 10:15 p.m.: ESPN2 — Wyoming at BYU; 10:30 p.m.: CBSSN — W. Michigan at San Jose St., ESPN — Utah at Arizona St., FS1 — Stanford at Washington
GOLF
3 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open de France, Second Round, National - Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped); 7 a.m.: GOLF — 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International, Day 3, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.; 8 a.m.: NBC — 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International, Day 3, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.; 12 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Link, Pebble Beach, Calif.; 4 a.m. (Sunday): GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open de France, Third Round, National - Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped)
HORSE RACING
4:45 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Boston at NY Yankees; 5 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR NY Mets at Oakland (Joined in Progress); 6:40 p.m.: BALLY -- Milwaukee at Cincinnati; 7 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Minnesota OR Cleveland at Texas; 10 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at LA Dodgers OR San Diego at Colorado (Joined in Progress)
RUGBY (MEN)
5:45 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Penrith, Preliminary Final
SOCCER (MEN)
8:50 a.m.: FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Armenia vs. Ukraine, Group E, Yerevan, Armenia; 11:50 a.m.: FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Slovenia vs. Norway, Group H, Ljubljana, Slovenia; 2:30 p.m.: FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. Portugal, Group B, Prague, Czechia
SOCCER (WOMEN)
8:30 a.m.: CBSSN — FASL: Tottenham Hotspur at Arsenal; 6:45 a.m. (Sunday): CBSSN — Division 1 Arkema: Fleury at Paris Saint-Germain
TENNIS
8 a.m.: TENNIS — Laver Cup: Europe vs. World; 2 p.m.: TENNIS — Laver Cup: Europe vs. World; 6 p.m.: TENNIS — San Diego-ATP Semifinals; 11 p.m.: TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA Singles Final; 2 a.m. (Sunday): TENNIS — Seoul-WTA Singles Final
Sunday
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.: CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Nations Race 1, The MXGP & MX2, Buchanan, Mich.; 2 p.m.: CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Japan, Twin Ring Motegi, Tochigi, Japan (Taped), FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped); 2 p.m.: CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The Junior Motocross World Championship, Buchanan, Mich.; 2:30 p.m.: CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Nations Race 2, The MX2 & Open, Buchanan, Mich.; 3 p.m.: FS1 — NHRA: The Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.; 3:30 p.m.: USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Playoffs - Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas; 4 p.m.: CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Nations Race 3, The Open & MXGP, Buchanan, Mich.; 8:30 p.m.: FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped)
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)
12 p.m.: ESPNU — Georgia at Florida; 1 p.m.: BTN — Maryland at Rutgers; 4 p.m.: ESPNU — TCU at Kansas, SECN — Mississippi at Auburn; 5 p.m.: ACCN — Virginia Tech at Wake Forest; 7 p.m.: ACCN — Duke at NC State
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
12 p.m.: SECN — LSU at Kentucky; 1 p.m.: ESPN — Purdue at Iowa; 2 p.m.: SECN — Auburn at Alabama; 3 p.m.: ESPN — Louisville at Florida St., PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon; 6 p.m.: ESPNU — Washington at UCLA; 8 p.m.: BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota
FIBA BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
12 a.m. (Monday): ESPN2 — World Cup Group Stage: South Korea vs. U.S., Group A, Sydney
GOLF
4 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open de France, Third Round, National - Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped); 12 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark., NBC — 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International, Singles Matches, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.; 3 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Link, Pebble Beach, Calif.; 4 a.m. (Monday): GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open de France, Final Round, National - Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races; 4:45 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Toronto at Tampa Bay; 1:40 p.m.: BALLY -- Milwaukee at Cincinnati; 4 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Oakland OR San Diego at Colorado (3:10 p.m.); 7 p.m.: ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees, ESPN2 — Boston at NY Yankees (KayRod Cast)
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: CBS — Kansas City at Indianapolis, FOX — Las Vegas at Tennessee; 4:25 p.m.: FOX — Green Bay at Tampa Bay; 8:15 p.m.: NBC — San Francisco at Denver
RODEO
5 p.m.: CBS — Regional Coverage: PBR Team Series: The PBR Thunder Days, Game of the Week, Ridgedale, Mo.; 6 p.m.: CBSSN — Regional Coverage: PBR Team Series: The PBR Thunder Days, Day 3, Ridgedale, Mo.
SOCCER (MEN)
8:50 a.m.: FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Andorra vs. Latvia, Group M, la Vella, Andorra; 11:50 a.m.: FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Azerbaijan vs. Kazakhstan, Group K, Merdekan, Azerbaijan; 2:30 p.m.: FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Denmark vs. France, Group A, Copenhagen, Denmark; 2 a.m. (Monday): FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Austria vs. Croatia, Group A, Vienna, Austria (Taped)
SOCCER (WOMEN)
6:45 a.m.: CBSSN — Division 1 Arkema: Fleury at Paris Saint-Germain; 10:30 p.m.: CBSSN — FASL: Manchester City at Chelsea (Taped)
TENNIS
7 a.m.: TENNIS — Laver Cup: Europe vs. World; 8 p.m.: TENNIS — San Diego-ATP Singles Final; 11 p.m.: TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Parma-WTA, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds