Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday

AUTO RACING

2:55 a.m.: ESPN — Formula One: Practice; 6:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice; 3:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN — Formula One: Practice

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: CBSSN — Florida Atlantic at Florida International, FS1 — Iowa at Minnesota; 7:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — East Carolina at Cincinnati

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

7 p.m.: NBCSN — Wisconsin at Notre Dame

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

5:30 p.m.: ACCN — ACC Tournament: Duke vs. Florida State, Semifinals; 7 p.m.: SECN — SEC Tournament: Louisiana State vs. Alabama, First Round; 8 p.m.: ACCN — ACC Tournament: Virginia vs. North Carolina, Semifinals; 9:30 p.m.: SECN — SEC Tournament: Florida vs. Kentucky, First Round

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

1 p.m.: SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi State; 8 p.m.: ESPNU — Texas A&M at Arkansas

GOLF

1 p.m.: ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round

RODEO

11 p.m.: CBSSN — PBR: Unleash the Beast Tour, World Finals

RUGBY

3:30 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland

SWIMMING

10 a.m.: NBCSN — The Toyota U.S. Open

TENNIS

8 a.m.: TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Semifinal 1; 11 a.m.: TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Semifinal 2

