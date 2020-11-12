Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
AUTO RACING
2:55 a.m.: ESPN — Formula One: Practice; 6:55 a.m.: ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice; 3:55 a.m. (Saturday): ESPN — Formula One: Practice
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: CBSSN — Florida Atlantic at Florida International, FS1 — Iowa at Minnesota; 7:30 p.m.: ESPN2 — East Carolina at Cincinnati
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
7 p.m.: NBCSN — Wisconsin at Notre Dame
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
5:30 p.m.: ACCN — ACC Tournament: Duke vs. Florida State, Semifinals; 7 p.m.: SECN — SEC Tournament: Louisiana State vs. Alabama, First Round; 8 p.m.: ACCN — ACC Tournament: Virginia vs. North Carolina, Semifinals; 9:30 p.m.: SECN — SEC Tournament: Florida vs. Kentucky, First Round
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.: SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi State; 8 p.m.: ESPNU — Texas A&M at Arkansas
GOLF
1 p.m.: ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round
RODEO
11 p.m.: CBSSN — PBR: Unleash the Beast Tour, World Finals
RUGBY
3:30 a.m.: FS2 — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland
SWIMMING
10 a.m.: NBCSN — The Toyota U.S. Open
TENNIS
8 a.m.: TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Semifinal 1; 11 a.m.: TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Semifinal 2
