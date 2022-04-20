Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday
AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE
9 p.m.: NBATV — FAP vs. Cobra Sport (Taped)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: SECN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi; 8 p.m.: ESPNU — Missouri at LSU
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)
6 p.m.: ACCN — North Carolina at Notre Dame
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
8 p.m.: ACCN — Duke at North Carolina
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
8 p.m.: ESPN2 — Clemson at Florida St.
GOLF
8 a.m.: GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, First Round, Lakes Course, Tarragona, Spain; 3:30 p.m.: GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, First Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.; 6:30 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LA Open, First Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Detroit OR Chicago White Sox at Cleveland; 6:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Miami OR Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs (7:30 p.m.); 9:30 p.m.: MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Seattle OR Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs (7:30 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.: TNT — Western Conference First Round: Memphis at Minnesota, Game 3; 9 p.m.: NBATV — Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Utah, Game 3; 10 p.m.: TNT — Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Denver, Game 3
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.: ESPN — Toronto at Tampa Bay
RUGBY (MEN)
5:55 a.m. (Friday): FS2 — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Brisbane
SOCCER (MEN)
2:45 p.m.: USA — Premier League: Southampton at Burnley
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds; 6 a.m. (Friday): TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Quarterfinals