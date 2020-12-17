Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5 p.m.: CBSSN — Brigham Young at San Diego State; 7 p.m.: ESPNU — Davidson at Rhode Island; 9 p.m.: ESPNU — Iowa State at West Virginia, PAC-12N — Idaho at Utah
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: CBSSN — Conference USA Championship: Alabama (Birmingham) at Marshall; 7:30 p.m.: BTN — Nebraska at Rutgers, ESPN — MAC Championship: Ball State vs. Buffalo; 8 p.m.: FOX — Pac-12 Championship: Oregon at Southern California
GOLF
1 p.m.: GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Second Round
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: FSIN -- Preseason: Philadelphia at Indiana; 8 p.m.: ESPN2 — Preseason: Brooklyn at Boston; 10:30 p.m.: ESPN — Preseason: LA Lakers at Phoenix
