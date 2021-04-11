Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: ACCN — Duke at North Carolina; 7 p.m.: PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon
COLLEGE GOLF
7 p.m.: GOLF — The Western Intercollegiate: Round 1
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.: SECN — Georgia at Kentucky
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.: MLBN — Boston at Minnesota; 7:30 p.m.: FS1 — Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee; 9:30 p.m.: FSIN — Cincinnati at San Francisco
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.: ESPN — Philadelphia at Dallas; 10:05 p.m.: ESPN — Denver at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NHLN — Chicago at Columbus
PWHPA HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NBCSN — Minnesota (Team Adidas) vs. New Hampshire (Team Women's Sports Foundation)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
12:55 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at West Bromwich Albion; 3:10 p.m.: NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Brighton & Hove Albion
TENNIS
5 a.m.: TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds; 6 a.m.: TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds; 1 p.m.: TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds; 5 a.m. (Tuesday): TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
